Australian cricket legend Damien Martyn wakes up from coma

Martyn, a member of 2003 ODI World Cup-winning squad, was diagnosed with meningitis
Dubai: Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has woken from a medically induced coma and is showing strong signs of recovery. His former teammate Adam Gilchrist confirmed that Martyn is now able to speak and respond to treatment, a day after his family shared an encouraging update.
Martyn, a member of Australia’s 2003 ODI World Cup-winning squad, was diagnosed with meningitis — an infection that causes inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and can lead to dangerous swelling. Doctors placed him in an induced coma as part of his treatment.
Speaking to Code Sports, as reported by Fox Sports, Gilchrist said Martyn’s recovery since coming out of the coma has been remarkable. “He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out, to the point where his family feels it’s almost a miracle,” Gilchrist said. “The progress has been so positive that they’re hopeful he can move from the ICU to another part of the hospital, which shows how quickly things have turned around.”
Gilchrist also revealed that he remained in contact with Martyn’s partner, Amanda, throughout the recovery process. “Amanda wanted to pass on that she truly believes the love, goodwill and care shown through messages and media coverage really helped him,” Gilchrist said. “They feel incredibly blessed by the support during this difficult time.”
While Martyn has regained consciousness, he will continue to remain in hospital as treatment continues. “He’ll stay in hospital, but the turnaround has been nothing short of miraculous,” Gilchrist added.
The 54-year-old former right-handed batter represented Australia in 67 Test matches. Earlier reports had confirmed he was placed in an induced coma following the illness.
In their first public statement since his hospitalisation, Martyn’s family said he is “progressing well” and expressed their “deepest appreciation” to the staff at Gold Coast University Hospital, according to Herald Sun Sport.
