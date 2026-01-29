8-year-old boy wakes from 55-day coma after hearing classmates’ voices

Recovery footage shows schoolboy responding to voices and familiar sounds from classmates
An 8-year-old boy in Hunan, central China, has woken from a 55-day coma after a serious car accident — a recovery that has drawn widespread attention online after videos of him responding to familiar voices were shared by classmates and family.
The boy, Liu Chuxi, was injured in a traffic crash in Yueyang, Hunan Province, in November 2025 when he fell unconscious following severe brain and lung trauma, South China Morning Post reported. Doctors had earlier described his chances of regaining consciousness as “extremely slim.” But family members persisted in seeking treatments and supportive care at Xiangya Hospital in Changsha, according to a provincial report.
Recognising that familiar sounds can sometimes stimulate brain activity, Liu’s mother and teachers collected recordings of classroom sounds, school music and messages from his classmates, then played them at regular intervals. Friends and classmates also recorded video messages calling his name and sharing moments from school life — including wishes for his return to class and reminders of daily routines. Those audio clips were played by his mother beside his bed in the intensive care unit.
Early in Liu’s coma, he did not respond to the recordings. But around the 45th day, he began to open his eyes after hearing familiar songs shared by friends. Over the following week, repeated recordings of classmates’ voices and well-wishes appeared to correlate with increased signs of responsiveness. By the 55th day, doctors concluded that Liu had regained consciousness, a milestone shared with his classmates, who celebrated news of his recovery.
Footage shared on social media shows Liu in his hospital bed responding slowly to familiar voices, including gestures when recognised by caregivers. While his eyes are still recovering from injury and he is not yet fully mobile, teachers and classmates have visited him, sharing moments of humor and encouragement, such as jokes about homework and future activities.
Liu’s case has resonated on Chinese platforms, with many users highlighting the role of personal support, familiar sounds and community encouragement in stimulating neural recovery — although doctors note that every brain injury is unique and outcomes can vary widely.
