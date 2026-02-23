Dubai safest place for women, kids, Brett Lee says

Former Australian fast bowler recently moved with his family to the Emirate
Dubai: It’s no secret that many elite athletes are choosing to relocate to Dubai — drawn by its safety, lifestyle, and vast commercial opportunities. Brett Lee is the latest high-profile name to make the emirate his permanent home. The former Australian fast bowler, who relocated with his wife Lana and three children, says the decision came down to three things: safety, opportunity, and lifestyle.
“This is one of the safest places in the world, especially for females and certainly for kids,” Lee told The National. “The opportunity personally and from a commercial point of view over here is absolutely world class.”
What began as a familiar stopover in earlier days of his travel became something more. After a visit in February last year left a lasting impression, Lee went home, spoke with his family, and by June had made the move permanent. He has now been living in Dubai for about eight months.
“Australia will always be home. I’m incredibly proud of where I come from. But this is next level — it’s incredible.”
Lee says the transition has been remarkably smooth. His two younger children, aged six and ten, are already thriving at a school that has students from around 200 nationalities. His 19-year-old has settled in just as naturally. His youngest has joined a football academy, and his daughter has discovered an unexpected passion for singing, drama, and stage performance.
“They’re not just learning academics; they’re learning about life and different cultures,” Lee explained. With Ramadan approaching, his children are already forming friendships with classmates from South African, Australian, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani and Italian backgrounds. “It’s so inclusive here. They feel completely safe and comfortable.”
On the business side, Lee pointed to the absence of red tape, a tax-friendly environment, and what he describes as a culture genuinely invested in people’s success. “It feels like the country wants you to succeed,” he said. “You ask for advice and help and people will bend over backwards, because everyone wants to win.”
Lee believes Dubai will see a significant influx not only of retired athletes but also current professionals seeking new opportunities.
“What we will see in the next two to three years, we’ll see a massive influx of not only former sports people, even current sports people, move here.”