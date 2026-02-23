GOLD/FOREX
Dubai safest place for women, kids, Brett Lee says

Former Australian fast bowler recently moved with his family to the Emirate

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: It’s no secret that many elite athletes are choosing to relocate to Dubai — drawn by its safety, lifestyle, and vast commercial opportunities. Brett Lee is the latest high-profile name to make the emirate his permanent home. The former Australian fast bowler, who relocated with his wife Lana and three children, says the decision came down to three things: safety, opportunity, and lifestyle.

“This is one of the safest places in the world, especially for females and certainly for kids,” Lee told The National. “The opportunity personally and from a commercial point of view over here is absolutely world class.”

What began as a familiar stopover in earlier days of his travel became something more. After a visit in February last year left a lasting impression, Lee went home, spoke with his family, and by June had made the move permanent. He has now been living in Dubai for about eight months.

“Australia will always be home. I’m incredibly proud of where I come from. But this is next level — it’s incredible.”

Remarkably smooth

Lee says the transition has been remarkably smooth. His two younger children, aged six and ten, are already thriving at a school that has students from around 200 nationalities. His 19-year-old has settled in just as naturally. His youngest has joined a football academy, and his daughter has discovered an unexpected passion for singing, drama, and stage performance.

“They’re not just learning academics; they’re learning about life and different cultures,” Lee explained. With Ramadan approaching, his children are already forming friendships with classmates from South African, Australian, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani and Italian backgrounds. “It’s so inclusive here. They feel completely safe and comfortable.”

On the business side, Lee pointed to the absence of red tape, a tax-friendly environment, and what he describes as a culture genuinely invested in people’s success. “It feels like the country wants you to succeed,” he said. “You ask for advice and help and people will bend over backwards, because everyone wants to win.”

Lee believes Dubai will see a significant influx not only of retired athletes but also current professionals seeking new opportunities.

“What we will see in the next two to three years, we’ll see a massive influx of not only former sports people, even current sports people, move here.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
