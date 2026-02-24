“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast is our first official project in Australia and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class luxury experiences in iconic locations around the world,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization. “This development exemplifies the Trump brand’s dedication to quality, sophistication, and unmatched service, and we are thrilled to bring this vision to the vibrant Gold Coast community.”

Competition is already emerging, with other developers planning major high-rise projects along the same coastal stretch. A proposed twin-tower development nearby could exceed the Trump tower’s height, while another 101-storey project known as One Park Lane is also expected to begin construction later this year.

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast will be a truly unique offering in the Australian market, bringing the prestige and allure of a world-class luxury brand,” said David Young, founder and chief executive of Altus Property Group. “Altus Property Group is proud of its track record in delivering landmark developments across Australia, and our expertise ensures this project will be an outstanding success.”

