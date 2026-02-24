GOLD/FOREX
Trump Organization to build 91-storey luxury hotel and residences on Australia’s Gold Coast

Planned 335m Trump Tower will feature 285 hotel rooms, 272 apartments and dining space

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
This 91-story landmark will feature a 285-room luxury hotel, 272 premium residences, an exclusive Beach Club, and over 3,400 sqm of retail and dining space.
Dubai: The Trump Organization has unveiled plans to develop a landmark luxury hotel and residential tower on Australia’s Gold Coast, marking its first official project in the country.

The proposed Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast will rise about 335 metres and is expected to become the tallest building in Australia once completed. The development, which is being undertaken alongside Altus Property Group, will feature a 91-storey structure combining hospitality, residential and commercial spaces in Surfers Paradise.

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast is our first official project in Australia and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class luxury experiences in iconic locations around the world,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization. “This development exemplifies the Trump brand’s dedication to quality, sophistication, and unmatched service, and we are thrilled to bring this vision to the vibrant Gold Coast community.”

Luxury hospitality and residential mix

The development will include a 285-room luxury hotel carrying the Trump brand alongside 272 residential apartments positioned within the tower. Plans also feature a three-level podium that will house an exclusive beach club and more than 3,400 square metres of commercial, retail and dining space.

Developers said the project is designed to transform the central Surfers Paradise precinct by creating a large mixed-use destination centred on premium hospitality and high-value residential offerings. Construction is expected to begin in August, with total project costs estimated at more than $1 billion.

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast will be a truly unique offering in the Australian market, bringing the prestige and allure of a world-class luxury brand,” said David Young, founder and chief executive of Altus Property Group. “Altus Property Group is proud of its track record in delivering landmark developments across Australia, and our expertise ensures this project will be an outstanding success.”

Race for Australia’s tallest tower

The proposed height of the Trump tower would place it ahead of existing skyscrapers in Australia, surpassing the country’s current tallest buildings and even exceeding the height of London’s Shard.

Competition is already emerging, with other developers planning major high-rise projects along the same coastal stretch. A proposed twin-tower development nearby could exceed the Trump tower’s height, while another 101-storey project known as One Park Lane is also expected to begin construction later this year.

The Trump Organization operates branded properties across more than 20 locations worldwide, including developments in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and major US cities. Its business model combines direct ownership with licensing agreements that allow developers to use the Trump brand for luxury hotels, residential towers and golf resorts.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
