New $1 billion Trump Plaza to come up at new ‘Manhattan’ district in Jeddah

The latest launch follows the debut of Trump Tower Jeddah in 2024.

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
The Trump Tower in Jeddah occupies a prominent spot - at around 120,000 square feet - on the Corniche.
Dubai: In a significant step toward reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a rising global investment hub, Dar Global has unveiled Trump Plaza Jeddah—a $1 billion luxury development at the heart of Dar Al Arkan’s new 1 million sqm ‘Manhattan’ urban development, set to transform central Jeddah.

The launch marks Dar Global’s second collaboration with The Trump Organization, following the debut of Trump Tower Jeddah in 2024. Strategically located along King Abdulaziz Road, Jeddah’s main thoroughfare, the development sits near the Red Sea Mall and Corniche, on a record-value land plot—the highest transaction ever recorded in the city.

Occupying a prominent 28,000 sqm corner of the site, Trump Plaza Jeddah will feature premium residences, serviced apartments, Grade-A offices, exclusive townhouses, and a Central Park-inspired green spine. Designed to bring Manhattan-style vibrancy to Jeddah, the project also includes curated retail and dining spaces to enhance the lifestyle offering.

Trump Plaza to anchor Manhattan

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: “We are honoured to expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia with Trump Plaza Jeddah. This project blends world-class hospitality, modern living, and dynamic business environments.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: “This is one of the most ambitious developments we’ve undertaken. It reflects Manhattan’s energy while capturing Jeddah’s growing status as a commercial and cultural hub.”

The broader Manhattan masterplan by Dar Al Arkan will feature four distinct districts connected by a landscaped boulevard, designed for walkability, sustainability, and integrated urban living. The development aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to elevate quality of life and attract global investment.

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman of Dar Al Arkan, noted: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine urban living in the Kingdom through a walkable, sustainable, and globally appealing community.”

With Trump Plaza as its anchor, the Manhattan masterplan is set to become one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic real estate destinations.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
