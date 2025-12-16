How Saudi Arabia is building the future today: Why the world can't afford to ignore (or miss) the Kingdom

Giga projects: How Vision 2030 is reshaping infrastructure at an unprecedented scale
Across desert, coastlines and historic cities, Saudi Arabia is undertaking one of the most ambitious infrastructure transformations of the 21st century.
Think boldness. And think vision, one that looks beyond years, into decades and scores
Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is not simply building roads, airports and cities — it is laying the foundations for a diversified, globally connected economy.
They’re designed for the decades ahead.
Even now, things are moving incredibly fast. Take the Riyadh Metro, with 85 stations across the six-line, 176km network. It recently earned the Guinness Record as the world’s longest driverless train.
Saudi Arabia, founded on September 23, 1932, was transformed by oil.
But now? It's levelling up to mega-land with a transformation so massive, so fast, and so smart – the world's jaws are dropping.
What sets this transformation project apart is its scale, speed and strategic clarity.
Infrastructure development is being used as a catalyst for economic diversification, job creation, tourism growth and quality-of-life improvements, positioning Saudi Arabia as a rising hub for trade, culture and innovation.
At the heart of Vision 2030 is a simple but powerful objective: reduce reliance on oil by investing in infrastructure that enables new industries to flourish.
Transport networks, smart cities, ports, airports and utilities are being built in parallel — creating an ecosystem rather than isolated projects.
The Kingdom is now home to some of the largest infrastructure programs in the world, backed by long-term public investment, global partnerships.
Alongside this is a maturing regulatory environment, making it increasingly attractive to international capital.
Flagship developments such as NEOM, Diriyah, Qiddiya, The Red Sea Project, Amaala, and Jeddah Central are redefining what large-scale infrastructure can achieve.
Rather than focusing solely on physical assets, these projects integrate transport, energy, digital connectivity, housing, tourism and culture from the outset.
New ports, airports, roads and utilities are being designed to support entire economic clusters — from advanced manufacturing and logistics to entertainment, sports and luxury tourism.
NEOM’s industrial city “Oxagon”, for example, is emerging as a next-generation logistics and manufacturing hub powered by renewable energy.
“Diriyah” in Riyadh, is transforming a UNESCO World Heritage site into a global cultural destination supported by world-class urban infrastructure.
|Project / Initiative
|Type / Focus
|Current Status & Latest Updates
|Target Completion / Notes
|NEOM
|Futuristic mega-city on Red Sea
|Major development continues; NEOM has awarded ~$24 bn in construction contracts across segments such as The Line, Oxagon, Trojena and Magna (eco-tourism).
|Phases through 2030, beyond for full vision.
|Port of NEOM
|Container Terminal
|Port of NEOM infrastructure advanced, container terminal works underway
|2026 opening
|The Line (NEOM)
|Linear smart city
|A signature NEOM element with significant civil works and contract awards; detailed construction progress continues but milestones vary by segment.
|Ongoing; key milestones by 2030
|Oxagon (NEOM)
|Industrial port city
|Active development with automated port infrastructure and renewable-driven industry partnerships.
|Phased rollout toward 2030.
|Magna (NEOM coastal)
|Eco-tourism & sustainable coastal development
|Development progressing with tourism-oriented plans for residences/hotels and linked economic contribution.
|Completion during late 2020s timeframe.
|Red Sea Project
|Luxury regenerative tourism
|Luxury eco-tourism destination continues with resorts and infrastructure (e.g., Red Sea Intl Airport now operating). The National
|Major phases through 2030.
|Amaala
|Ultra-luxury coastal destination
|Triple Bay phase progressing; first hotel guests expected in 2025, broader rollout of ~30 hotels and luxury residences ongoing. SAB
|Full completion expected through late 2020s.
|Qiddiya Entertainment City
|Entertainment & sports hub
|Construction advancing with new performance arts centre contract awarded (~$1.4 bn). Six Flags and Aquarabia water park developments are underway, alongside supporting infrastructure (power substations commissioned).
|Phased openings through 2027–2030.
|Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium
|Sports venue
|Planned as world-class stadium within Qiddiya; construction planned from 2026 with a 2029 opening timeline.
|2029 (planned).
|Diriyah Gate
|Cultural & heritage district
|One of the most advanced giga-projects; billions in contracts awarded with extensive pipeline. Focus on heritage/urban hospitality and retail.
|Major builds by 2030.
|Expo 2030 Riyadh Preparations
|Global expo infrastructure
|Riyadh bolstering airline/airport expansions and tourism investment in preparation for hosting Expo 2030.
|2030
|Rua Al Madinah
|Urban expansion in Medina
|Ongoing development to support up to 30 million Umrah pilgrims, with major real-estate, hospitality and infrastructure elements.
|Through 2030
|Jeddah Central
|Downtown regeneration
|Under construction to transform central Jeddah with commercial, cultural, and tourism facilities.
|Through late 2020s.
|Rise Tower (Riyadh)
|Mega-tall skyscraper
|Proposed ~$5 bn project aiming to be one of world’s tallest buildings (at 2km); planning and bidding underway.
|Target 2030 (TBC)
|King Salman International Stadium (Riyadh)
|Major sports facility
|Broke ground planning in 2025 for a 92,760-seat venue to support sports events including for FIFA 2034.
|2029
|Saudi Infrastructure & Urban Growth
|National construction market
|Nationwide mega and large projects — including smart city infrastructure, housing, and transit — accelerating, with billions in contracts awarded and billions more in the pipeline.
|Through 2030
Treyam, the latest addition to NEOM, is a futuristic, sustainable luxury resort city designed as a 450-meter-long bridge-like structure over a coastal lagoon, featuring 250 rooms.
There are extensive wellness facilities, water sports, and a stunning rooftop infinity pool, all while preserving the natural environment and offering a unique, high-performance destination for adventure and desert-themed deluxe relaxation.
Connectivity is a central pillar of the Kingdom’s strategy.
Major airport expansions in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Red Sea coast, alongside new airlines and route networks, are positioning Saudi Arabia as a global aviation hub linking Asia, Europe and Africa.
On land, urban transit systems, highways and smart mobility solutions are reshaping how cities function — improving efficiency, reducing congestion and enhancing liveability.
Ports and logistics corridors are also being upgraded to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role in global supply chains.
A defining feature of Vision 2030 infrastructure is its forward-looking sustainability focus.
Renewable energy, water efficiency, digital optimisation and low-carbon design are embedded into planning and delivery.
From solar-powered cities and desalination powered by clean energy to smart grids and green building standards, Saudi Arabia is aligning infrastructure growth with environmental responsibility — an approach that resonates with global investors and future generations alike.
Infrastructure investment is also enabling Saudi Arabia to host some of the world’s most significant global events.
Preparations for Expo 2030 in Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup 2034 are accelerating the delivery of stadiums, transport networks, hospitality assets and public spaces.
These are massive investments that will continue to serve the economy long after the closing ceremonies.
These events are not endpoints, but milestones in a broader journey to position the Kingdom as a global destination for business, tourism and culture.
Beyond physical assets, Vision 2030 infrastructure development is driving skills transfer, employment and local capability building.
Saudi professionals, engineers and entrepreneurs are increasingly at the centre of delivery, working alongside international partners to build expertise that will endure.
As local supply chains deepen and technology adoption accelerates, infrastructure is becoming a platform for innovation rather than just construction.
Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure story is still being written, but the direction is clear.
The coming years will see phased openings, expanding communities and increasing economic returns as projects move from construction to operation.
The Kingdom is emerging as a more connected, more diversified and more globally engaged — supported by infrastructure designed not just for today, but for generations to come.
Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is not simply catching up with the future. The Kingdom is actively shaping it.
