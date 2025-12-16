How Saudi Arabia is building the future today: Why the world can't afford to ignore (or miss) the Kingdom

NEOM Futuristic mega-city on Red Sea Major development continues; NEOM has awarded ~$24 bn in construction contracts across segments such as The Line, Oxagon, Trojena and Magna (eco-tourism). Phases through 2030, beyond for full vision.

Port of NEOM Container Terminal Port of NEOM infrastructure advanced, container terminal works underway 2026 opening

The Line (NEOM) Linear smart city A signature NEOM element with significant civil works and contract awards; detailed construction progress continues but milestones vary by segment. Ongoing; key milestones by 2030

Oxagon (NEOM) Industrial port city Active development with automated port infrastructure and renewable-driven industry partnerships. Phased rollout toward 2030.

Magna (NEOM coastal) Eco-tourism & sustainable coastal development Development progressing with tourism-oriented plans for residences/hotels and linked economic contribution. Completion during late 2020s timeframe.

Red Sea Project Luxury regenerative tourism Luxury eco-tourism destination continues with resorts and infrastructure (e.g., Red Sea Intl Airport now operating). The National Major phases through 2030.

Amaala Ultra-luxury coastal destination Triple Bay phase progressing; first hotel guests expected in 2025, broader rollout of ~30 hotels and luxury residences ongoing. SAB Full completion expected through late 2020s.

Qiddiya Entertainment City Entertainment & sports hub Construction advancing with new performance arts centre contract awarded (~$1.4 bn). Six Flags and Aquarabia water park developments are underway, alongside supporting infrastructure (power substations commissioned). Phased openings through 2027–2030.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium Sports venue Planned as world-class stadium within Qiddiya; construction planned from 2026 with a 2029 opening timeline. 2029 (planned).

Diriyah Gate Cultural & heritage district One of the most advanced giga-projects; billions in contracts awarded with extensive pipeline. Focus on heritage/urban hospitality and retail. Major builds by 2030.

Expo 2030 Riyadh Preparations Global expo infrastructure Riyadh bolstering airline/airport expansions and tourism investment in preparation for hosting Expo 2030. 2030

Rua Al Madinah Urban expansion in Medina Ongoing development to support up to 30 million Umrah pilgrims, with major real-estate, hospitality and infrastructure elements. Through 2030

Jeddah Central Downtown regeneration Under construction to transform central Jeddah with commercial, cultural, and tourism facilities. Through late 2020s.

Rise Tower (Riyadh) Mega-tall skyscraper Proposed ~$5 bn project aiming to be one of world’s tallest buildings (at 2km); planning and bidding underway. Target 2030 (TBC)

King Salman International Stadium (Riyadh) Major sports facility Broke ground planning in 2025 for a 92,760-seat venue to support sports events including for FIFA 2034. 2029