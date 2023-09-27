As Lucid’s second advanced manufacturing plant (AMP-2) and its first international one, the facility will produce EVs for Saudi Arabia, which will also be exported to other markets.

Located near Jeddah, the facility has begun semi knocked-down (SKD) assembly and is expected to have an annual capacity of 5,000 cars. The initial operation re-assembles Lucid Air vehicle ‘kits’ that are pre-manufactured at the company’s US AMP-1 manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid aims to transition AMP-2 to complete build unit (CBU) production after the middle of the decade, with an additional annual capacity of 150,000 cars.

Lucid's manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. Lucid will support the Saudi Green Initiative’s imperative to ensure 30% of new car sales in the kingdom are electric by 2030. Image Credit: Supplied

“We are delighted to make history today in Saudi Arabia by opening the country’s first car manufacturing facility, which will produce our award-winning electric vehicles and support the country’s vision for a more sustainable and diversified economy,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “As Saudi charges toward its Vision 2030, our facility will pave the way for the country’s electric automotive industry and the expansion of the supply chain, and with the support of the Saudi Government, we are proud to drive local talent development in the technology industry. We look forward to delivering Saudi-assembled cars to customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

The company will play a key role in accelerating Saudi Arabia’s strategic goal to diversify its economy. Through the development of electric transportation, Lucid will support the Saudi Green Initiative’s imperative to ensure 30 per cent of new car sales in the kingdom are electric by 2030.