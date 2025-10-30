GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia to host world at Expo 2030 Riyadh,197 nations invited

Event expected to draw 42 million visitors as Riyadh readies vast 6 million sqm site

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Expo 2030 Riyadh is designed as a strategic global platform for innovation, sustainability, and education
File photo

Dubai: Saudi Arabia plans to invite 197 countries to participate in Expo 2030 Riyadh, a major global event expected to attract around 42 million visitors, said Talal Al Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

Speaking at the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, Al Marri said the Expo site will cover about six million square metres, with key facilities set to be completed ahead of schedule. “Riyadh’s other mega-projects, such as Diriyah and Qiddiya, will also be ready. Expo 2030 aims to bring together more than 197 countries and 29 international organisations to address shared challenges, showcase pioneering solutions for a sustainable future,” he said.

Work on the Expo’s infrastructure is set to begin before the end of this year, with the Riyadh Metro network connecting key areas of the city to the Expo grounds to ensure smooth access for millions of visitors.

“Expo is of great importance in bringing people together and providing opportunities for genuine human interaction,” Al Marri noted, adding that Riyadh’s location — within a five-hour flight for half of the world’s population — reinforces its suitability as host.

He emphasised that Expo 2030 Riyadh is designed as a strategic global platform for innovation, sustainability, and education, contributing to international dialogue and human development. “We invite the world to join us and benefit from what we will offer. In 2030, Riyadh will give new meaning to humanity,” he added.

