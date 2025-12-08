GOLD/FOREX
Three new Saudi cities added to UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities

UNESCO recognition boosts Saudi drive for lifelong learning and future skills

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Tourists at the Elephant Rock. The Elephant Rock is one of the world’s most popular rocks and the highlight of the region of AlUla.
Tourists at the Elephant Rock. The Elephant Rock is one of the world’s most popular rocks and the highlight of the region of AlUla.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Three Saudi cities — Riyadh, AlUla and Riyadh Al Khabra — have been admitted to UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities, bringing the Kingdom’s total to eight. The recognition marks a major milestone in Saudi Arabia’s drive to advance lifelong learning and align its education sector with global sustainable development goals.

UNESCO’s 2025 update confirmed the inclusion of the three cities after they met international benchmarks for integrating learning into all aspects of daily life, from schools and workplaces to public spaces and homes.

With these additions, Saudi Arabia now has eight cities in the network: Jubail, Yanbu, Madinah, Al Ahsa, King Abdullah Economic City, Riyadh, AlUla and Riyadh Al Khabra.

The organisation described the cities as dynamic environments that expand opportunities for workforce reskilling and upskilling, improve literacy for those who missed early formal education, prepare communities for an AI-driven future and foster a culture of entrepreneurship.

UNESCO’s recognition supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which places strong emphasis on education, innovation and the development of human capital. By strengthening lifelong learning systems and broadening opportunities for upskilling and digital readiness, the newly recognised cities contribute to building a knowledge-driven and diversified national economy.

