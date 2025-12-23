Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing property market isn’t Riyadh, new report finds

“Riyadh’s rapid price appreciation in 2024 led to sharp increases in both sales and rental prices, prompting the Government to introduce a five-year rent freeze to address affordability concerns,” said Sean Heckford, Director of Built Asset Consulting at Cavendish Maxwell. “In Jeddah, price conditions have stabilised and affordability pressures have eased slightly. Meanwhile Dammam, where property is more affordable, is emerging as a new hot spot for property investment, with a year-on-year surge in buying activity from both end-users and investors.”

“Saudi Arabia’s Q3 residential market performance reflects a transitional phase marked by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and evolving regulatory measures,” Heckford added. “Despite affordability challenges in Riyadh, demand remains resilient, supported by the new laws and tax systems. Jeddah demonstrates stability with balanced supply and demand dynamics, and Dammam stands out as a growth hotspot driven by affordability and investor interest. Vision 2030 initiatives and infrastructure investments will be pivotal in sustaining momentum and unlocking new investment opportunities across all major cities in KSA.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.