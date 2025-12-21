GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia arrests 17,880 illegal residents in week-long crackdown

Saudi authorities arrest 11,190 residency, 3,801 border, and 2,889 labour violators

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Over 17,000 illegal residents arrested in Saudi crackdown; strict penalties warned for violators
Dubai: Saudi security authorities have arrested 17,880 people residing illegally in the Kingdom over the past week, following a series of coordinated inspection campaigns, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

Operations and violations

The arrests were made during joint operations conducted between December 11 and December 17 by security forces in cooperation with relevant government agencies. According to Okaz newspaper, those detained included:

  • 11,190 violators of residency regulations

  • 3,801 in breach of border security laws

  • 2,889 violating labour regulations

Follow-up actions and deportations

As part of follow-up procedures, over 20,000 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 5,080 were directed to complete travel arrangements. A total of 12,661 people have already been deported, the ministry said.

Border interceptions and demographics

The operations also intercepted 1,509 individuals attempting to cross the border illegally. Among those arrested, 44% were Yemeni nationals, 55% Ethiopian, and 1% of other nationalities. An additional 40 people were detained while trying to leave Saudi Arabia unlawfully.

Facilitators of illegal residency

Authorities also arrested 15 individuals accused of aiding illegal residents by providing transportation, shelter, or employment. The ministry reported that 29,771 expatriates—including 28,198 men and 1,573 women—are currently undergoing legal procedures as part of enforcement measures.

Strict penalties warned

The Ministry of Interior reiterated that anyone assisting illegal entry, transport, accommodation, or employment of violators faces severe penalties, including up to 15 years in prison and fines up to SR1 million. Vehicles used in such activities and properties providing shelter to violators may also be confiscated.

