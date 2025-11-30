GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia arrests 21,134 in nationwide residency, labour, and border crackdown

Authorities warn of harsh penalties for aiding residency and border violators

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Ministry warns: Helping violators can mean 15 years jail, SR1M fine, and property confiscation
Ministry warns: Helping violators can mean 15 years jail, SR1M fine, and property confiscation
Agency

Saudi security authorities detained 21,134 people last week as part of a nationwide campaign targeting residency, border, and labour violations, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The operations took place between November 20 and 26, coordinated across multiple government agencies.

Residency, border, and labour violations

Of those arrested:

  • 13,128 violated residency regulations

  • 4,826 breached border security rules

  • 3,180 broke labor laws

Diplomatic and travel arrangements

Authorities referred 22,071 individuals to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 5,078 were sent to complete travel arrangements. During the same period, 11,674 people were deported.

Illegal crossings

The ministry reported that 1,667 people were caught attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia illegally, including 57% Ethiopians, 42% Yemenis, and 1% from other countries. Additionally, 31 individuals were arrested while attempting to leave Saudi Arabia unlawfully.

Crackdown on facilitators

Authorities also detained 14 people accused of transporting, sheltering, or employing violators. In total, 31,091 expatriates—29,538 men and 1,553 women—are undergoing legal procedures.

Strict penalties for aiding violators

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone found assisting violators—by providing housing, transportation, or support—could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offense.

Related Topics:
crimeSaudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia: Why deportations are on the rise

Saudi Arabia: Why deportations are on the rise

3m read
Banu Mushtaq, the 2025 International Booker Prize–winning author of Heart Lamp

'Even in silence, there is strength': Banu Mushtaq

3m read
the arrests reflect intensified enforcement ahead of peak travel and work seasons.

Saudi Arabia deports nearly 15,000 expats in a week

2m read
Musata’s book illustrates the systemic barriers and biases that continue to hold working mothers back

Dubai author shares insights on balancing work and care

2m read