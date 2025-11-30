Authorities warn of harsh penalties for aiding residency and border violators
Saudi security authorities detained 21,134 people last week as part of a nationwide campaign targeting residency, border, and labour violations, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.
The operations took place between November 20 and 26, coordinated across multiple government agencies.
Of those arrested:
13,128 violated residency regulations
4,826 breached border security rules
3,180 broke labor laws
Authorities referred 22,071 individuals to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 5,078 were sent to complete travel arrangements. During the same period, 11,674 people were deported.
The ministry reported that 1,667 people were caught attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia illegally, including 57% Ethiopians, 42% Yemenis, and 1% from other countries. Additionally, 31 individuals were arrested while attempting to leave Saudi Arabia unlawfully.
Authorities also detained 14 people accused of transporting, sheltering, or employing violators. In total, 31,091 expatriates—29,538 men and 1,553 women—are undergoing legal procedures.
The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone found assisting violators—by providing housing, transportation, or support—could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offense.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox