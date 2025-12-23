GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia's border guards rescue two Bangladeshi sailors after boat breakdown off Al Lith

The incident occurred when the vessel broke down at sea, leaving the two men stranded

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Pixabay

Dubai: Search and rescue teams from Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards rescued two Bangladeshi residents after their boat suffered a mechanical failure in open waters off Al Lith governorate in the Mecca region, authorities said.

The incident occurred when the vessel broke down at sea, leaving the two men stranded. Rescue crews reached the site and provided the necessary assistance, ensuring the sailors’ safety before escorting them to shore.

In a statement, the General Directorate of the Border Guard urged all seafarers to adhere strictly to maritime safety guidelines, stressing the importance of checking a vessel’s seaworthiness before setting out.

The directorate also reminded the public to report emergencies by calling 911 in the Mecca, Medina and Eastern Province regions, and 994 in other parts of the Kingdom, underscoring the role of rapid communication in maritime rescue operations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Grand Mosque introduces ID bracelets for child safety

Grand Mosque introduces ID bracelets for child safety

1m read
The latest update featured images of Coast Guard personnel firing a warning shot, boarding a go-fast boat, seizing packages, and coordinating with partners, captioned: Coast Guard law enforcement teams stopped another go-fast in the Eastern Pacific loaded with cocaine.

9,000kg+ cocaine seized by US Coast Guard

2m read
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel stand guard outside a court in Dhaka on December 1, 2025.

Bangladesh court sentences former PM’s sister

2m read
Ministry warns: Helping violators can mean 15 years jail, SR1M fine, and property confiscation

Over 21,000 held in Saudi Arabia residency crackdown

1m read