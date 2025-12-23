Saudi Arabia's border guards rescue two Bangladeshi sailors after boat breakdown off Al Lith

The incident occurred when the vessel broke down at sea, leaving the two men stranded
Dubai: Search and rescue teams from Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards rescued two Bangladeshi residents after their boat suffered a mechanical failure in open waters off Al Lith governorate in the Mecca region, authorities said.
The incident occurred when the vessel broke down at sea, leaving the two men stranded. Rescue crews reached the site and provided the necessary assistance, ensuring the sailors’ safety before escorting them to shore.
In a statement, the General Directorate of the Border Guard urged all seafarers to adhere strictly to maritime safety guidelines, stressing the importance of checking a vessel’s seaworthiness before setting out.
The directorate also reminded the public to report emergencies by calling 911 in the Mecca, Medina and Eastern Province regions, and 994 in other parts of the Kingdom, underscoring the role of rapid communication in maritime rescue operations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox