Saudi Arabia deports over 12,000 in crackdown on illegal residents

Aiding illegal residents may lead to 15 years in prison, SR1 million fines, warns Ministry
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has deported 12,098 expatriates found in violation of residency, labor, and border security laws as part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal residents, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday, according to Okaz newspaper.
The mass deportations followed joint inspection campaigns conducted by Saudi security forces in coordination with various government agencies between October 30 and November 5.
During that week alone, Saudi authorities arrested 21,647 violators, including 12,838 for breaching residency laws, 4,564for violating border security regulations, and 4,245 for labor-related offenses.
The Ministry said 21,800 violators have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 6,012 others are finalizing travel arrangements.
Among those detained were 1,943 individuals attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally, 45 percent were Yemeni nationals, 54 percent Ethiopian, and one percent from other countries. Security forces also arrested 37 people trying to exit the country illegally, as well as 26 individuals accused of harboring, transporting, or employing violators.
Currently, 32,801 expatriates, including 31,207 men and 1,594 women, are undergoing legal procedures ahead of deportation.
The Ministry of Interior reiterated that those who aid or shelter illegal residents face severe penalties, including up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offenses.
It urged residents to report violations by calling 911 in the regions of Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or 999and 996 in other parts of the Kingdom.
