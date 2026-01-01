Saudi Arabia arrests 116 government officials in anti-corruption crackdown

Anti-corruption authority investigates 466 people over bribery and abuse of office
Dubai: Some 116 Saudi government employees across various ministries and public bodies have been arrested in a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown, following a series of investigations conducted by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), the Okaz Arabic daily reported.
Nazaha questioned 466 people during a nationwide campaign targeting bribery and the abuse of official positions in December 2025.
In a statement, the authority said it carried out 1,440 inspection visits during the month as part of its ongoing regulatory and criminal work. Those questioned included employees from several government bodies, including the ministries of interior, municipalities and housing, education and health.
Nazaha said the investigations relate to allegations of bribery and the misuse of official authority. Legal procedures are being completed in preparation for referring those involved to the judiciary.
The authority confirmed that 116 suspects were taken into custody in connection with the cases. Some of those detained were later released on bail in accordance with the criminal procedures law.
Nazaha said the latest actions reflect its continued efforts to protect public funds, uphold integrity and accountability, and prevent corruption in all its forms across the public sector.
The authority also urged members of the public to report any suspected cases of financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free number 980 or via its website.
Officials said public cooperation remains a key pillar in strengthening transparency and supporting national efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance.
