Saudi Arabia arrests 116 government officials in anti-corruption crackdown

Anti-corruption authority investigates 466 people over bribery and abuse of office

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Some 116 Saudi government employees across various ministries and public bodies have been arrested in a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown, following a series of investigations conducted by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), the Okaz Arabic daily reported.

Nazaha questioned 466 people during a nationwide campaign targeting bribery and the abuse of official positions in December 2025.

In a statement, the authority said it carried out 1,440 inspection visits during the month as part of its ongoing regulatory and criminal work. Those questioned included employees from several government bodies, including the ministries of interior, municipalities and housing, education and health.

Nazaha said the investigations relate to allegations of bribery and the misuse of official authority. Legal procedures are being completed in preparation for referring those involved to the judiciary.

The authority confirmed that 116 suspects were taken into custody in connection with the cases. Some of those detained were later released on bail in accordance with the criminal procedures law.

Nazaha said the latest actions reflect its continued efforts to protect public funds, uphold integrity and accountability, and prevent corruption in all its forms across the public sector.

The authority also urged members of the public to report any suspected cases of financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free number 980 or via its website.

Officials said public cooperation remains a key pillar in strengthening transparency and supporting national efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance.

Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
