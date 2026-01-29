A decade after ANTI, Rihanna the first U.S. female artist with 8 Diamond-certified singles
DUBAI: Rihanna’s reign as one of the most successful artists in music history reached yet another milestone yesterday, January 28, as her 2016 hit Love on the Brain from the iconic ANTI album earned Diamond certification from the RIAA.
This marks her eighth song to reach the coveted milestone, making her the first female artist in the U.S. to achieve this level of success. The timing is fitting, ANTI officially celebrated its 10th anniversary, reminding fans of the lasting impact of an album that reshaped pop and R&B music.
Rihanna’s journey to Diamond certification milestones includes some of our all-time favorites:
2018: She was featured on Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie” which turned into her first Diamond certification.
2023: “We Found Love” (with Calvin Harris) went Diamond.\
2024: Diamonds” lived up to its name, officially joining the Diamond club.
May 31, 2024: Rihanna went on a Diamond spree, collecting four plaques in a single day for:
“Needed Me”
"Work"
“Umbrella”
“Stay”
2026: “Love on the Brain” her eighth Diamond, making her the first female artist in the U.S. to achieve this feat.
With ANTI turning 10 and Love on the Brain becoming Diamond certified a decade after its release, it is a testament to Rihanna's enduring appeal and staying forever iconic.
