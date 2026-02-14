From a Dh140,000 proposal package to desert fireworks, Dubai goes all out for love
Dubai: Valentine’s Day in Dubai is never just dinner and a card. Every year, the UAE rolls out a fresh round of over-the-top romantic offers that make you do a double-take — and then quietly check your bank balance.
This year is no different. From private yachts and diamond rings to personal fireworks displays in the desert, here is a look at the most expensive Valentine’s Day packages on offer in the UAE right now. Some are extraordinary. Some are jaw-dropping. However, all of them come with a very serious price tag.
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort has rolled out 'The Rare Table;' — a Dh 500,000-per-couple experience set against Dubai's golden desert dunes. And here’s what half a million dirhams actually buys you:
As the sun sets, you arrive via private chauffeur to an intimate arena adorned with candles and Valentine’s décor.
A personal butler and a dedicated photographer are on hand throughout the evening.
The multi-course dinner is served with curated beverages while a pianist, singer, and violinist perform live under the stars.
During the meal, you receive a premium bouquet, a Tiffany and Co. gift, and a signature artisanal cake. And then — because why not — a private fireworks display lights up the night sky, reserved solely for the couple.
Following dinner, guests retreat to a one-bedroom villa featuring personalised embroidered pillows and bathrobes.
For couples who want the full cinematic proposal experience, JA The Resort has created a one-night package for — and this is important — just one couple at a time. The experience is exclusive by design.
It starts with a Rolls-Royce picking you up from your doorstep and driving you to the marina, where a private yacht is waiting with canapés and a bottle of bubbly.
On arrival at the resort, you check into either a Beachfront One Bedroom Residence Suite at JA Palm Tree Court, complete with a personal butler, or a One Bedroom Private Pool Suite at JA Lake View Hotel. Your suite arrives pre-set with a grand floral arrangement, romantic treats, and more fancy beverages.
Dinner is served either in a private beachfront cabana or at Kinara by Vikas Khanna, the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant. This is when the real moment happens — a 1.00-carat diamond solitaire ring from Liali is presented during the meal.
The morning includes a beachside or in-room breakfast, served floating or on the beach. The day continues with a 210-minute luxury spa experience at Calm Spa. And then the Rolls-Royce brings you home.
The price tag? Dh140,000. But if you’re not planning to propose, I would suggest sitting this one out.
Hyde Dubai's Valentine’s offer adds another diamond to the mix, though this one goes a step further. The package includes a two-night stay in the Rockstar Penthouse Suite with skyline views stretching for miles, roses on arrival, a private in-suite breakfast, and access to a luxury sports car.
Valentine's night dinner takes place on a private terrace with champagne, a live saxophonist, and full views of the Burj Khalifa. A bouquet of 99 roses arrives for your partner, and then the show-stopper — a two-carat diamond ring.
For context, that is double the carats of the JA The Resort package. Once again, if a proposal is not in the books, then I'd suggest avoiding this one too.
For couples who want the full Atlantis treatment but prefer not to take out a loan, the Dh35,000 package at Atlantis, The Palm is the city’s definition of “relatively reasonable.”
Private transfers bring you to an exclusive beachfront gazebo, where champagne flows all night alongside a seven-course dinner accompanied by a live pianist. A professional photographer captures the entire evening. The night ends with a Tiffany necklace, flowers, and chocolates.
It almost feels too cinematic to be true. Which is perhaps why someone wrote exactly that.
For something genuinely different, the one-Michelin-starred underwater restaurant Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm takes romance to the deep end.
An eight-course dinner is served with the aquarium as the backdrop, with free-flowing drinks, a luxury gift, a bouquet, and a chocolate box.
The highlight? A diver appears in the aquarium holding a personalised message for your partner. No ring — but a scuba diver with a love note is arguably more memorable.
Again, if the scuba diver isn't going to hold up a sign that says “Will you marry me?”, avoid this one to avoid disappointment later. This will set you back Dh29,500.
If your idea of Valentine’s Day is celebrating with friends, there are plenty of casual dinners, group brunches, and Galentine’s events happening across the city at every price point.
But here’s the thing. Dubai is also one of the most beautiful cities in the world to be in on Valentine’s Day. And, if you’re broke, like I am, with a budget of Dh50 to celebrate love, or if you don't believe that love is grand gestures, walking along Jumeirah Beach at sunset costs nothing.
Other options for vistas include the Dubai Frame, Old Dubai’s Al Seef waterfront, and the view of the Burj Khalifa from Downtown Dubai’s fountain – all free if you’re not taking into account travel costs.
On a personal note, I grew up in a household that celebrated grand gestures of love. After spending over a decade with my husband, I realise now that love, at its best, is an ordinary Tuesday made extraordinary by the right company.
Whether you spend Dh500,000 or Dh50 on dinner, the person across the table is the whole point.