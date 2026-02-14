This year is no different. From private yachts and diamond rings to personal fireworks displays in the desert, here is a look at the most expensive Valentine’s Day packages on offer in the UAE right now. Some are extraordinary. Some are jaw-dropping. However, all of them come with a very serious price tag.

Dinner is served either in a private beachfront cabana or at Kinara by Vikas Khanna, the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant. This is when the real moment happens — a 1.00-carat diamond solitaire ring from Liali is presented during the meal.

On arrival at the resort, you check into either a Beachfront One Bedroom Residence Suite at JA Palm Tree Court, complete with a personal butler, or a One Bedroom Private Pool Suite at JA Lake View Hotel. Your suite arrives pre-set with a grand floral arrangement, romantic treats, and more fancy beverages.

For couples who want the full cinematic proposal experience, JA The Resort has created a one-night package for — and this is important — just one couple at a time. The experience is exclusive by design.

For context, that is double the carats of the JA The Resort package. Once again, if a proposal is not in the books, then I'd suggest avoiding this one too.

Hyde Dubai's Valentine’s offer adds another diamond to the mix, though this one goes a step further. The package includes a two-night stay in the Rockstar Penthouse Suite with skyline views stretching for miles, roses on arrival, a private in-suite breakfast, and access to a luxury sports car.

Again, if the scuba diver isn't going to hold up a sign that says “Will you marry me?”, avoid this one to avoid disappointment later. This will set you back Dh29,500.

On a personal note, I grew up in a household that celebrated grand gestures of love. After spending over a decade with my husband, I realise now that love, at its best, is an ordinary Tuesday made extraordinary by the right company.

But here’s the thing. Dubai is also one of the most beautiful cities in the world to be in on Valentine’s Day. And, if you’re broke, like I am, with a budget of Dh50 to celebrate love, or if you don't believe that love is grand gestures, walking along Jumeirah Beach at sunset costs nothing.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.