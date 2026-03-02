US-based lab grown diamond retailer Ouros Jewels expands to the UAE

Ouros Jewels announces expansion from US to United Arab Emirates
Ouros Jewels, a United States based retail jewellery company specialising in lab grown diamond jewellery, has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, adding Dubai to a growing list of international markets.
Founded in New York’s Diamond District at 30 West 47th Street, Suite #204, New York, the company established its early presence within one of the world’s most established gemstone trading centres. It later strengthened its domestic footprint with operations in Texas, located at 2141 Bel Paese Bnd, Leander TX.
Positioned as a retail-focused brand, Ouros Jewels concentrates on lab grown diamond jewellery across everyday and occasion categories, responding to rising global consumer interest in alternative diamond sourcing. Over the past decade, lab grown diamonds have moved from niche innovation to mainstream acceptance within the fine jewellery sector, driven by advances in production technology, pricing transparency and evolving sustainability considerations.
The company’s international expansion began with the United Kingdom, where it operates from 107–111 Fleet Street, Ludgate House, London EC4A 2AB. It subsequently developed customer bases in Germany, France, Australia and Canada, leveraging a cross-border retail model supported by both physical business addresses and its online jewellery portfolio.
Industry analysts observe that lab grown diamond retailers have been among the most agile participants in global jewellery expansion. With supply chains less dependent on traditional mining geographies, such brands have been able to scale more fluidly across regions while maintaining pricing competitiveness.
The company’s new UAE address is located at Concorde Tower, JLT Cluster H – First Floor 104 – Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai. The move places Ouros Jewels within a market long recognised for its deep-rooted gold and diamond trade infrastructure, as well as its position as a luxury consumption hub linking Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
The UAE’s established ecosystem for precious stones trading, combined with a high concentration of international consumers, has increasingly attracted retail brands specialising in lab grown diamond jewellery. Market observers note that the Gulf region has seen steady growth in demand for contemporary diamond pieces, particularly among younger buyers seeking both accessibility and design-led fine jewellery.
By adding Dubai to its network alongside New York, Texas and London, Ouros Jewels continues a measured international retail rollout that reflects broader structural shifts within the jewellery industry. As lab grown diamonds secure greater acceptance in traditional luxury markets, companies operating within this segment are progressively building multi-continent footprints rather than concentrating solely on domestic growth.
The UAE expansion signals the latest stage in that trajectory, reinforcing Dubai’s ongoing role as a gateway market for global jewellery retailers navigating the evolving landscape of fine diamond commerce.