Velux Rentals unveils 'Celebration at Sea' to transform Dubai yachts into premier event venues

Customer testimonials already reflect the impact of this new approach. Omar & Noor shared: “She said yes under the stars! Thank you, Velux.” Layla & Zayd added: “An unforgettable Valentine’s yacht night, pure magic.” Families have also praised the offering, with Karim L noting: “Velux took the entire process of hiring a boat for our family to a smooth end. The yacht was clean, large, and there were lots of toys. A dream vacation.”