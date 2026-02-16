Velux Rentals unveils 'Celebration at Sea' to transform Dubai yachts into premier event venues

Strategic initiative redefining milestone celebrations with luxury yacht experiences
Dubai: Velux Rentals, a leading provider of luxury yacht rental experiences, has announced the launch of its “Celebration at Sea” programme, positioning Private Yachts as Dubai’s newest venues for milestone celebrations and lifestyle events.
The initiative is designed to transform the concept of yacht rental Dubai, offering residents and visitors exclusive access to curated experiences aboard premium vessels. From romantic proposals and weddings to seasonal festivities, family adventures, and corporate retreats, the programme highlights how private yachts can serve as bespoke venues for unforgettable gatherings.
Velux Rentals has built its reputation on delivering seamless, personalised experiences. Each yacht is equipped with professional crew, gourmet dining options, and tailored décor, ensuring that every event reflects the individuality of its hosts. Guests can sail past Dubai’s most iconic landmarks: Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and the Canal, with itineraries designed to capture the city’s skyline at its most breathtaking moments.
Customer testimonials already reflect the impact of this new approach. Omar & Noor shared: “She said yes under the stars! Thank you, Velux.” Layla & Zayd added: “An unforgettable Valentine’s yacht night, pure magic.” Families have also praised the offering, with Karim L noting: “Velux took the entire process of hiring a boat for our family to a smooth end. The yacht was clean, large, and there were lots of toys. A dream vacation.”
A Velux Rentals spokesperson said: “Private yachts are no longer just about leisure cruising. With our ‘Celebration at Sea’ initiative, we are redefining luxury yacht rental as the city’s most exclusive event venue, where every occasion becomes a once‑in‑a‑lifetime memory.”
Industry observers note that demand for yacht rental Dubai continues to grow, driven by tourism, lifestyle events, and corporate hospitality. Velux Rentals’ new programme is expected to strengthen its competitive edge and reinforce Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for experiential luxury.
Contact Details: Website: https://veluxrentals.com