As you stroll along the canals, with the sail-shaped silhouette of Burj Al Arab lighting up the background, it becomes very easy to pretend you’re in a travel campaign, even if you’re actually just debating where to eat next. The beauty of this spot is that there’s no pressure to do anything in particular; you can stop for coffee, split a decadent dessert, browse boutique shops you have no intention of buying from, and take your time wandering without a strict plan.