Sunsets to abra rides, here's what you could do in Dubai this Valentine's Day
You might be slightly disappointed that you're not at Eiffel Tower on Valentine's Day (if you're not, that's absolutely fine, no judgment either way). Maybe, you crave a bit of Rome, or want to feel the joy of British countrysides.
But well, you're in Dubai on Valentine's Day, and hey, there's more than the sky-high buildings. After all, it does have sunsets over golden dunes, abra rides, candlelit decks floating on still waters, and Valentine’s dinners that range from wallet-friendly to wildly extravagant.
So, if you're wondering what to do over Valentine's Day, we do have some ideas.
Before the skyscrapers and rooftop dinners, there was Dubai Creek, and it still might be the city’s most calming spot. It feels oddly comforting, when you step into a wooden abra, pay just a dirham and enjoy the views. It’s simple and breezy.
If your version of romance includes adrenaline, sand in your shoes, and at least one slightly unflattering dune-bashing photo, this is your move.
Two of the most trusted names are Platinum Heritage and Arabian Adventures, which offers a wide range of classic and premium safari packages. You can also book through city passes or ask your hotel concierge to arrange everything.
The highlight is dune bashing, a fun 4x4 ride over towering red dunes that feels like a rollercoaster on sand. It's fun, a literal joyride and quite an adrenaline rush. The good news is, in all probability, the phone signal disappears, which means no notifications and no scrolling, just uninterrupted conversation and a stunning sunset.
Budget-friendly evening safaris start from around Dh130 and typically include dune driving, camel rides, welcome drinks, a barbecue dinner, and live entertainment. It's a fun romantic night out.
Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Sometimes, you just need to wander between the glowing lanterns, winding waterways, and traditional wind towers. And that's what Souk Madinat Jumeirah offers you. The whole place feels like it was designed for couples who enjoy a little drama with their date night.
As you stroll along the canals, with the sail-shaped silhouette of Burj Al Arab lighting up the background, it becomes very easy to pretend you’re in a travel campaign, even if you’re actually just debating where to eat next. The beauty of this spot is that there’s no pressure to do anything in particular; you can stop for coffee, split a decadent dessert, browse boutique shops you have no intention of buying from, and take your time wandering without a strict plan.
It’s romantic in a low-effort, high-reward kind of way, which is arguably the best kind of romance, because sometimes the best dates are the ones where you’re simply walking, talking, and letting the setting do most of the heavy lifting.
And if you need the entire nine yards of romance? Dubai's right here to help.
On February 14, here's where you might want to be.
If your idea of Valentine’s involves mood lighting, live music, and a setting that feels like a scene from a stylish European film, then Adaline Dubai delivers exactly that kind of joy you need, from the moment you walk through the doors. The room glows with low lighting and red accents, while live performers promise to set the tone with music that naturally makes you lean closer across the table, whether to talk or to toast.
12–14 February, from evening onwards
Dh950 per person for the special St. Valentine’s tasting menu
À la carte menu also available
The curated tasting menu is features bluefin tuna tartare topped with Oscietra caviar, Sicilian langoustine carpaccio, beetroot ravioli with Mazara prawns, Mediterranean turbot, and a cherry-led dessert designed to end the night on a sweet, slightly dramatic note.
There's a lot happening here.
At Al Bayt, couples can enjoy a afternoon tea, which is Dh200 per person, surrounded by soft light and tranquil waterways.
Buhayra Lounge
At Buhayra Lounge, dinner takes place on a small floating deck, complete with rose petals and chocolate.
Packages range from Dh400 to Dh800 per couple depending on your choice of drinks. You have the waters, candlelight and a lot of privacy. It's hard to compete with that.
Overlooking the Burj Lake, Thiptara offers a four-course sharing menu on its exclusive floating deck, from Dh1,499 per couple.
With Thai flavours, gentle water sounds, and skyline views, this is romance dialled all the way up.
If you think Valentine’s Day should come with chandeliers, beverages and at least a funmoment, then Raffles The Palm Dubai is very much on your wavelength, offering a lineup of experiences designed for couples who prefer their romance served generously.
From Dh4,800 per couple
For those who want privacy and full theatrical flair, a candlelit cabana dinner delivers an intimate setting with curated menus and personalised service, making it ideal for proposals or milestone celebrations.
From Dh2,800 per couple
If you would rather keep things secluded, the in-room dining experience turns your suite into a lit romantic retreat, complete with table settings and choicest dishes.
From Dh2,500 per couple
For couples who love the sound of waves in the background, the beachfront setup offers a seaside dinner under the stars.
You can enjoy the evening with bouquets, bespoke spa rituals, or a live piano afternoon at Blüthner Hall, and suddenly understated simply will not do.
Dining options also include a romantic omakase at Matagi from Dh495 per person, and Southern Italian specials at Piatti by the Beach for those who prefer their romance with a sea view.