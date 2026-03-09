Hydration Crucial for Mental Sharpness: New study highlights risks in UAE

Mild dehydration can significantly affect memory, attention span & decision-making ability
Dubai: Losing as little as two per cent of body water — a level classified as mild dehydration — can significantly affect memory, attention span and decision-making ability, health experts say, warning that many residents in the UAE may be underestimating the cognitive impact of not drinking enough water.
In a country where temperatures frequently soar for much of the year, hydration campaigns often focus on preventing heat exhaustion and physical fatigue. However, researchers now emphasise that the brain may be among the first organs to suffer when fluid intake drops.
The human brain is composed of nearly 75 per cent water. Studies indicate that even mild dehydration — such as skipping water for several hours during meetings, travel or outdoor work — can slow reaction times and reduce short-term memory performance. Experts note that thirst is a late indicator, meaning cognitive decline may begin before a person feels the need to drink.
Brain imaging research has shown increased neural effort during cognitive tasks among dehydrated individuals, suggesting the brain works harder to perform the same functions. This added strain often presents as mental fatigue, reduced concentration and difficulty handling complex tasks.
Students sitting exams and professionals making high-stakes decisions may be particularly vulnerable. Subtle declines in focus and problem-solving ability can affect productivity without obvious physical symptoms.
Health specialists also caution against relying on the traditional “eight glasses a day” rule. Fluid requirements vary depending on body weight, activity level and climate exposure — factors especially relevant in Gulf conditions. Older adults are considered at higher risk, as the sensation of thirst diminishes with age.
Doctors recommend maintaining consistent water intake throughout the day and monitoring hydration through simple indicators such as urine colour — pale yellow typically signalling adequate hydration. Using a science-based online tool can also help you stay ahead of your daily water intake needs.
As workplaces and schools increasingly prioritise performance and wellbeing, experts say something as simple as regular hydration could play a critical role in safeguarding mental sharpness across the UAE.