Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting married on Valentine's Day? What we know so far

Rumour mills are working overtime as speculation swirls around actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush. Industry whispers suggest that the two stars may be quietly planning to tie the knot on February 14, sending fans into a frenzy and social media into full detective mode. While neither has confirmed the news, the buzz has been impossible to ignore, with many wondering if a surprise wedding announcement is just around the corner.
But the buzz has now been shut down, decisively. A close associate of Dhanush, contacted by a news portal, rubbished the claims outright, as quoted by ET Times.
With the rumours denied, both actors are firmly back in work mode. Dhanush is currently occupied with D53 and D54, and is also said to be in talks for a Bollywood project, pending final negotiations. Mrunal, meanwhile, has a packed slate ahead. She will appear in several films this year, including the action drama Dacoit, romantic comedies Do Deewane Seher Mein and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Pooja Meri Jaan, where she stars alongside Huma Qureshi.
The rumour trail began back in August, when a clip from the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere went viral and a single warm greeting between Dhanush and Mrunal was enough to send the internet into overdrive.
Dating theories followed swiftly. Mrunal, however, poured cold water on the chatter, calling Dhanush “just a good friend” and explaining that he had attended the screening at the invitation of her co-star Ajay Devgn.
That seemed to settle things, briefly. The whispers have since made a comeback, this time turbocharged by reports of a supposed Valentine’s Day wedding. Adding fuel to the fire, Indian outlets such as News 18, were reporting that the two were indeed dating, though in no rush to go public. The relationship, sources claimed, was still new, with both actors perfectly at ease being seen together, just not ready to put a label on it.
