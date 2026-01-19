Mrunal Thakur breaks silence amid wedding rumours with Dhanush: 'Unshaken'

Rumours about the two have been circulating since last August
As rumours mills keep spinning about Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush tying the knot, the actress has finally responded, albeit rather cryptically.
On Saturday, Mrunal shared a serene Instagram video of herself on a sunset boat ride. Her caption read: “Grounded, glowing and unshaken!” While she didn’t directly address the speculation, the post seems to send a subtle message amid the swirling rumours.
Recently, there was a flood of speculation that the two stars were quietly planning to tie the knot on February 14, sending fans into a frenzy and social media into detective mode. A close associate of Dhanush, contacted by a news portal, rubbished the claims outright, as quoted by ET Times. Neither side has directly addressed the rumours yet.
The rumours first ignited last August, when a fleeting moment at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere went viral—a simple, warm greeting between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur was enough to set social media buzzing.
Speculation about a romance quickly followed, but Mrunal was quick to set the record straight, describing Dhanush as “just a good friend” and clarifying that he had attended the screening at the invitation of her co-star, Ajay Devgn.
Nevertheless, the stars are busy with work. Dhanush is juggling projects D53 and D54, and whispers suggest he’s also in talks for a Bollywood venture, still awaiting final confirmation.
Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, is gearing up for a jam-packed year, starring in a mix of genres—from the gripping action drama Dacoit to the romantic comedies Do Deewane Seher Mein and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She will also share the screen with Huma Qureshi in the upcoming Pooja Meri Jaan, promising fans a year full of exciting performances.
