The album, released under the FIFA Sound label in coordination with Universal Music, has been rolling out tracks since earlier this year. The confirmed releases so far read like a festival headliner list spanning continents and genres. Jelly Roll and Carín León teamed up for the lead single Lighter, followed by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea on Echo, then Jessie Reyez and Elyanna on Illuminate and Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda on Por Ella. Shakira also recorded the tournament's central anthem Dai Dai with Burna Boy, releasing on May 14, which feels about as World Cup as it gets given her history with the tournament.