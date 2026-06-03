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Shakira, LISA, Rema and more join FIFA World Cup 2026's star-studded album

From Shakira and Burna Boy to LISA and Rema, FIFA's soundtrack goes global

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Shakira also recorded the tournament's central anthem Dai Dai with Burna Boy, releasing on May 14, which feels about as World Cup as it gets given her history with the tournament.
Shakira also recorded the tournament's central anthem Dai Dai with Burna Boy, releasing on May 14, which feels about as World Cup as it gets given her history with the tournament.

Dubai: FIFA has been slowly revealing the artist lineup for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, and the full squad is shaping up to be one of the most globally diverse music rosters a tournament has ever assembled.

The album, released under the FIFA Sound label in coordination with Universal Music, has been rolling out tracks since earlier this year. The confirmed releases so far read like a festival headliner list spanning continents and genres. Jelly Roll and Carín León teamed up for the lead single Lighter, followed by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea on Echo, then Jessie Reyez and Elyanna on Illuminate and Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda on Por Ella. Shakira also recorded the tournament's central anthem Dai Dai with Burna Boy, releasing on May 14, which feels about as World Cup as it gets given her history with the tournament.

 The biggest talking point so far has been Goals, a collaboration between K-pop sensation LISA, Brazilian superstar Anitta and Afrobeats artist Rema, blending Latin pop, K-pop and Afrobeats into a percussion-driven track produced by Grammy-winning producer Cirkut. "Three continents, one track," as Rema put it, and the song delivers exactly on that promise.

LISA, Anitta and Rema will perform Goals live for the first time at the Los Angeles opening ceremony on June 12, with LISA making history as the first K-pop female solo artist to perform at a World Cup.

The full artist squad, teased by FIFA on June 1, includes 36 names in total across the album, with 13 confirmed at the time of posting and the remaining slots still to be announced. The complete lineup was set to be revealed on June 3, with the album available to pre-save ahead of its June 5 release date.

Beyond the album, the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium will feature the first-ever World Cup halftime show, co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira and BTS, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin in partnership with Global Citizen. Football and music have always gone hand in hand at a World Cup, but 2026 is taking that to a different level entirely.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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