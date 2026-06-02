For football fans who want the full pub experience with serious screen credentials, Goose Island Tap House at FIVE LUXE JBR delivers. With 19 or more big screens showing every game and a crowd that turns up with genuine energy for every fixture, it is one of the most dedicated football venues on the JBR strip. You can expect match-day food, live entertainment, quizzes and a pub atmosphere that keeps going long after the final whistle. The venue runs from the opening match on June 11 all the way through to the final on July 19. Booking ahead is recommended.