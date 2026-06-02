From Dubai Harbour to Yas Bay, where to watch every World Cup match live
Dubai: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost here and the UAE is preparing for some massive watch parties across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
From Dubai Harbour and Barasti to Yas Bay and giant cinema screenings, fans will be able to watch all 104 matches live throughout the tournament. Most matches will kick off at 11pm, 2am and 5am GST due to the US time zone difference, but the atmosphere across the UAE is expected to be huge this summer.
Here is your complete guide to where to be.
All 104 matches from the opening game on June 11 right through to the final on July 19 will be screened on big screens at McGettigan's dedicated FIFA Fan Zone at Bla Bla Dubai. There will be live entertainment between games and brand activations on key match days. Tickets start from Dh60, fully redeemable on food and drinks. The venue has also adjusted its menu to fit the schedule, with breakfast options for early games and late-night bites for evening matches, making it one of the most practical options for fans planning to follow every game this summer.
And if you want to kick off the tournament in proper style, McGettigan's is opening the World Cup with a live concert on June 11 before the opening match. South African music icons Ross Learmonth, formerly of Prime Circle, and Arno Carstens will take the stage at 9pm in The Tent, performing some of their biggest hits ahead of Mexico vs South Africa at 11pm. Support act Aston Wylie opens from 7:30pm.
Concert tickets are priced at Dh160 including one drink, with match-only entry available from Dh60. Age 21 and above only.
Where: Jumeirah Beach Residence
Tickets: From Dh60 (match only) or Dh160 (concert plus match) at Platinumlist
For football fans who want the full pub experience with serious screen credentials, Goose Island Tap House at FIVE LUXE JBR delivers. With 19 or more big screens showing every game and a crowd that turns up with genuine energy for every fixture, it is one of the most dedicated football venues on the JBR strip. You can expect match-day food, live entertainment, quizzes and a pub atmosphere that keeps going long after the final whistle. The venue runs from the opening match on June 11 all the way through to the final on July 19. Booking ahead is recommended.
Where: FIVE LUXE JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence
One of Dubai's most established and beloved sports venues, confirmed as an official World Cup screening location for all major matches. Classic outdoor atmosphere, multiple big screens and one of the loudest crowds in the city on match nights.
Where: Al Garhoud and Studio One Hotel
For a more relaxed match night, The Garden Project offers a tented, air-conditioned fan zone set against the greens of Emirates Hills, complete with skyline views, food trucks and giant screens for every game. It is dog-friendly, which immediately puts it in a category of its own. On Sundays, you can pair the match with a roast.
Where: Montgomerie, Emirates Hills
If you want the full fan experience complete with giant screens, laser shows, CO2 cannons and balloon drops for big moments, this is the one. Post-match the energy carries on with live bands, DJs and themed takeovers. Three locations across the city mean there is always one nearby.
Where: JBR, Business Bay and Barsha Heights
A step up in energy and polish. The Coterie has partnered with African and Eastern for Festiball, bringing stadium-style atmosphere to Ibn Battuta Mall with giant screens, live entertainment, CO2 cannons, ultras-style flags and live DJs for select matches. There is a dedicated match-day food menu including stacked burgers, loaded chip cones and pastries alongside the regular menu.
Where: Ibn Battuta Mall
For a more polished match night, K-West at Kempinski Palm Jumeirah delivers big screens and a crowd that still gets genuinely loud when it matters, just in considerably more comfortable surroundings than your average fan zone.
Where: Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah
A multi-award-winning venue on The Palm with wall-to-wall screens and a crowd that knows how to create atmosphere. Easy to spend an entire match day here moving from game to game.
Where: NH Collection Dubai The Palm
Set in Dubai Sports City and overlooking a proper football pitch, Kickers has a football pedigree that most venues can only dream of. All matches shown live on big screens, with a crowd that genuinely knows the game and brings the right energy for it.
Where: Dubai Sports City, Al Hebiah Fourth
One of the most dependable live sport venues in the city, bringing old-school energy to every match night with big screens and hearty food. It runs one of the longest happy hours in Dubai at eight full hours, which covers most kick-off times comfortably.
Where: Swissôtel Al Murooj, Trade Centre Second
A solid indoor option for those who want to beat the summer heat without missing a second of the action. Now inside at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, every table has a clear view of at least one screen, which makes it a genuinely comfortable way to watch any fixture. Beyond the football, there are PlayStation gaming stations, darts and a live DJ to keep the energy up between kick-offs. Open daily from 5pm to 3am throughout the entire tournament, with happy hour running from 5pm to 7pm alongside combo deals and game-night offers. Free entry.
Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah
A classic Irish pub with a loyal following built on years of live sport screenings and energetic match nights. Multiple screens, hearty vibes and a sociable crowd that turns up reliably for the big games.
Where: Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Al Garhoud
The biggest fan zone in Abu Dhabi by a significant margin. Spanning 45,000 square feet, the venue will screen all 104 matches with entry from Dh60 redeemable on food and drinks. A massive, purpose-built match experience for the capital.
Where: Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh60, fully redeemable on food and drinks
A practical note: with most matches kicking off at 11pm, 2am or 5am GST this summer, it is worth checking individual venue hours for late-night and early-morning fixtures. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19.
BeIN Sports is the official broadcaster in the UAE, with all matches available to stream via BeIN Connect for those watching from home.
This article will be updated once more venues are announced.