FIFA cracks down with new laws ahead of 2026 World Cup

From expanded VAR powers to 10-second substitutions FIFA is cracking down this summer
Dubai: The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has ratified a comprehensive package of law changes that will be introduced at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The changes are designed to increase the pace of matches, curb time-wasting tactics, reinforce disciplinary standards and improve the efficiency of VAR interventions.
VAR officials will now have expanded authority to intervene in a wider range of incidents, including incorrect second yellow cards being issued, cases where the wrong player is penalised, corner kicks awarded in error, and offences that occur before the ball is in play at set-pieces such as corners and free-kicks.
In these situations, referees may also be instructed to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor before making a final decision on disciplinary action or determining whether a set-piece should be retaken.
Football authorities have also introduced tougher punishments for player misconduct, with players now facing a red card if they cover their mouth with their hands, arms or shirts during heated confrontations, although no action will be taken if this occurs during routine conversations.
Any player who leaves the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision will be sent off, while teams that abandon a match will automatically forfeit the fixture.
Coaching staff or officials who instruct or encourage players to walk off the field will also face identical disciplinary action.
To speed up restarts and maintain the flow of matches, referees will enforce stricter timing rules. Throw-ins and goal kicks will now be subject to a visible five-second countdown, with failure to take a throw-in within the time limit resulting in possession being awarded to the opposition.
If a goal kick is delayed beyond the countdown, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick.
New substitution regulations have been introduced to help reduce delays during matches. Players being substituted must now leave the field within 10 seconds of the substitution board being displayed and must exit via the nearest boundary line.
If a player fails to do so within the allotted time, their replacement will not be permitted to enter the field until the next stoppage, and only after one minute has passed following the restart.
Changes have also been introduced regarding the treatment of injured players. Outfield players who receive medical attention on the pitch must now remain off the field for at least one minute after play has restarted.
However, exceptions will apply in cases involving goalkeeper injuries, head injuries or suspected concussions, serious collisions, and players who have been designated to take a penalty kick.
Football’s lawmakers are also aiming to reduce the increasing use of injury stoppages as unofficial tactical timeouts.
Although no formal punishments have been introduced, FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina has stated that referees will adopt a more proactive stance to stop teams from clustering around coaches while a player is being treated.
FIFA has instructed officials to ensure that injury breaks are reserved strictly for medical treatment and are not used as moments for tactical instruction.