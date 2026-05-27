The AFC stars set to shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Dubai: Asia’s representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the strongest and most diverse it has ever been, with nine teams falling under the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) bracket.

The AFC group brings together experienced World Cup regulars alongside emerging nations making their mark on the global stage, highlighting the rapid tactical and technical growth of football across the region.

Several of these teams now possess the quality and depth to compete with some of the sport’s traditional powerhouses on the world stage.

He was a key figure in Australia’s historic 2022 World Cup campaign, where they reached the Round of 16, their best-ever finish at the tournament.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper plays for La Liga club, Levante and serves as captain of the national team which makes sense being the longest-standing member of the current squad.

Goalkeeper, Mathew Ryan is expected to be Australia’s most influential player heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to his leadership, experience, and consistency at the highest level.

He currently plays for Greek giants Olympiacos, where he has continued his strong form with 10 goals this season, helping them secure a second-place finish.

The 33-year-old leads Iran’s attack and has built an impressive career in Europe, scoring consistently for FC Porto in Portugal before also spending time at Inter Milan.

Mehdi Taremi is a key player to watch for Iran this summer due to his experience, proven goal-scoring record, and ability to perform on the biggest stages.

There are positive signs that he is getting back to his best form, having recently registered three goals and an assist in his last three matches for Al-Karma in the Iraqi top-flight.

Although injuries have disrupted his recent progress and caused him to miss the fourth round of qualifying, Iraq supporters are optimistic that the striker will return to full fitness in time for the upcoming clash against Bolivia.

That experience, combined with his leadership for Japan, will be vital in guiding the team through a challenging World Cup campaign.

Although he has not been a regular starter for Liverpool this season, his time competing in the Premier League has given him valuable exposure to elite-level intensity and tactical demands.

The midfielder, who plays for Liverpool, is the captain of the country and will bring a calm, disciplined presence in the middle of the pitch.

His biggest strength is his versatility in attack, as he can operate as a winger, an attacking midfielder, a secondary striker, or across either flank, making him a constant threat and Jordan’s key man going into the tournament.

Over the course of the season, he made 35 appearances, scoring seven goals and contributing 11 assists, highlighting both his creativity and end product.

The captain, who plays for Stade Rennais in France, is in excellent form and has become the symbol of Jordanian football’s rise on the international stage.

Without a doubt, Musa Al-Taamari is the standout figure of this Jordan squad as they prepare for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

At club level, Ali plays for Al-Duhail SC, where he continues to be a reliable goal scorer, and he will once again be expected to provide the cutting edge in front of goal on the world stage.

After successfully navigating three rounds of qualifying, Qatar now head to North America looking to build on their recent progress.

The 29-year-old striker leads the line for a Qatar side that will compete at the World Cup via the qualification route for the first time, following their appearance as hosts in 2022.

Almoez Ali is Qatar’s main man going into the World Cup, having finished as the top scorer in Asian qualifying with 12 goals.

He is best remembered for scoring in Saudi Arabia’s historic 2–1 victory over Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup, a result that shocked the world before Argentina went on to win the tournament.

A former Asian Player of the Year, Al-Dawsari is one of Saudi Arabia’s most experienced figures, with over 100 international caps and a joint national record for World Cup goals with three.

The 34-year-old plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, where he is also captain and shares the dressing room with global stars such as Karim Benzema.

Now 33, and playing in the United States, he is no longer at the peak of his powers, but his experience, movement, and ability to trouble defenders mean he remains South Korea’s most dangerous attacking threat this summer.

He spent ten years in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored 127 goals in 333 appearances and established himself as a legend of English football.

The forward, who currently plays for Los Angeles FC, is also the captain and has been a key figure for his country for over a decade.

South Korea’s biggest star is Son Heung-min, who is widely regarded as the face of the national team heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a steady first season with the sky blue’s, he played a major role in helping City secure a domestic double this season and made 21 Premier League appearances along the way.

In January 2025, Khusanov became the first Uzbek player to sign for a Premier League club when he joined Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, marking a major milestone for football in his country.

The national team is managed by former World Cup winner and legendary Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro, and Khusanov will be hoping to follow in his coach’s footsteps by anchoring the defence at the highest level.

Uzbekistan head into their first-ever World Cup with Abdukodir Khusanov as their biggest name and one of the key figures in their squad.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.