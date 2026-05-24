Even as the sporting culture across the region reaches its crescendo with global tournaments taking centre stage, RPM's emergency crew and ambulance fleet has become a permanent fixture on the sidelines of all the leading events - be it the FIFA Youth World Cup, the UAE Pro League, Formula 1 races in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, grassroots youth tournaments, international friendlies, or the Cycling Tours and Cricket matches across venues.