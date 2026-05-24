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Response Plus Medical completes emergency coverage for 10,000 sporting events

RPM’s emergency crew and ambulance fleet is a permanent fixture at major sporting events

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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Response Plus Medical completes emergency coverage for 10,000 sporting events

Response Plus Medical (RPM), the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical provider in the region, has carved a niche with its emergency medical response ecosystem for football matches and sporting events in the region and establishing itself as the trusted baseline for matchday safety for over 10,000 local and international events.

Even as the sporting culture across the region reaches its crescendo with global tournaments taking centre stage, RPM's emergency crew and ambulance fleet has become a permanent fixture on the sidelines of all the leading events - be it the FIFA Youth World Cup, the UAE Pro League, Formula 1 races in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, grassroots youth tournaments, international friendlies, or the Cycling Tours and Cricket matches across venues.

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Participating in the FIFA Club World Cup

RPM's reputation as the gold standard for EMS provider for football matches in the region is backed by a resume of high-octane sporting events. The company's clinical excellence was put on global display during the FIFA Club World Cup, where they managed the intricate medical logistics, including some Premier League teams.

Closer to home, RPM has signed service level agreements with 97 leading football clubs, taking over exclusive ambulance operations across arenas.

The partnership goes beyond placing conducts advanced Health and Safety training for the club's internal coaches, trainers, and staff, creating an ecosystem where everyone is equipped to save a life.

Besides football, RPM is the preferred medical support partner for the Saudi Cycling Tour, Neom Beach Games, Riyadh Marathon, Abu Dhabi Marathon, Formula 1 Races as well as international and local cricket leagues.

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