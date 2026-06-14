Why 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi was my man of the match in Brazil vs Morocco

Bouaddi’s maturity and duels won highlight Morocco’s growing World Cup belief
Ayyoub Bouaddi may not have received FIFA's official Man of the Match award, but the 18 year old midfielder was arguably the standout performer as Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in one of the most intriguing matches of the opening round.
The result will probably satisfy both teams.
With Scotland and Haiti also in the group, Brazil and Morocco will both fancy their chances of picking up positive results in their remaining matches. A point against the team viewed as their biggest rival for top spot could prove extremely valuable later in the tournament.
That said, no team can afford to take anything for granted at a World Cup. Morocco's own run to the semi finals in 2022 showed exactly what can happen when a supposedly smaller nation is underestimated. Scotland and Haiti will both believe they can spring a surprise if given the opportunity.
From Brazil's perspective, there will be mixed feelings about the performance.
Anyone who felt the Selecao were being underrated before the tournament can probably put that opinion away for now. Carlo Ancelotti has inherited a squad packed with attacking quality, but there is clearly plenty of work to do if Brazil are to go deep into this competition.
Their first half display was particularly disappointing.
Morocco were superior in midfield, won more duels and played with greater intensity and energy. They looked more organised, more cohesive and more comfortable on the ball. Brazil struggled to impose themselves and spent long periods reacting rather than dictating.
The second half was an improvement. There was more control and urgency from Brazil, although the game became noticeably more cautious from both sides after the break. Even then, it would be difficult to argue that Brazil deserved more than a draw.
In the end, Vinicius Junior's individual brilliance rescued them. The Brazilian winger produced the decisive moment that secured a point and earned him FIFA's official Man of the Match award.
But if there was one player who left the strongest impression on the night, it was Bouaddi.
The teenager plays for Ligue 1 side Lille and only recently committed his international future to Morocco after previously representing France at youth level. Born in France, he switched his allegiance to the Atlas Lions and made his competitive debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bouaddi constantly made himself available during the build up phase, helping Morocco play through pressure.
His technical quality stood out, but so did his strength, work rate and composure. He was brave on the ball and won many duels as well. He used clever body positioning and disguised touches to buy himself time and help Morocco maintain stable possession against Brazil's not so impressive press. He was able to evade pressure and drive the ball upwards with ease. That was a top performance with maturity and confdence from an 18-year-old. No wonder big European clubs are behind his signature.
The numbers underline just how impressive he was:
91% pass accuracy (60/66)
100% pass accuracy in the final third (16/16)
6 ball recoveries
5 interceptions
9 duels won
For Morocco, this was another reminder that their success in 2022 was no fluke. For Brazil, it was a warning that improvements are needed if they are to be considered genuine favourites.