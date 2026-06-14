Why 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi was my man of the match in Brazil vs Morocco

His technical quality stood out, but so did his strength, work rate and composure. He was brave on the ball and won many duels as well. He used clever body positioning and disguised touches to buy himself time and help Morocco maintain stable possession against Brazil's not so impressive press. He was able to evade pressure and drive the ball upwards with ease. That was a top performance with maturity and confdence from an 18-year-old. No wonder big European clubs are behind his signature.