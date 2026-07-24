Decisive pass, or suitable passport?

Something at this Fifa World Cup made me sit up and take notice of an undeniable fact. Players born in other countries are flooding other nations. I was shocked when Morocco become the first team to have 11 players on the field born outside the country, when they played against Brazil. Japan has a goalie born in the USA. The smallest country in this World Cup, Curaçao incidentally has the most players in its squad born outside their own country, and mostly in The Netherlands. And every game we watch we notice a mix and match of players who seem to have originated from different countries.