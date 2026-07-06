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Neymar Jr quits international football after Brazil crash out of World Cup: 'I tried, now it’s over'

Neymar’s exit and Ronaldo’s last dance signal turning point in world football

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Brazil's forward #10 Neymar reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026.
Brazil's forward #10 Neymar reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026.
AFP

Neymar Jr. has signalled the end of his international journey after Brazil’s shock exit from the FIFA World Cup, following a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Norway in the last 16.

The 34-year-old forward came off the bench at MetLife Stadium and scored a stoppage-time penalty, but it was only a consolation as Brazil’s campaign ended in heartbreak. Visibly emotional at full-time, Neymar was consoled by teammates as he broke down on the pitch.

“I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. It began here and it ends here,” he told Globo, confirming what appears to be the closing chapter of his 16-year international career.

I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.
Neymar Jr.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer leaves the national stage with 80 goals in 129 appearances, having long been the central figure of the Brazil national football team. His final goal came in the same stadium where he made his international debut in 2010, adding a poetic symmetry to his farewell.

Now back at Santos, Neymar is expected to continue his club career but on a season-by-season basis, with injuries having shaped the latter years of his journey.

A legacy that defined a generation

Neymar’s exit marks the end of one of Brazil’s most influential modern eras. From carrying expectations as a teenage prodigy to becoming the nation’s top scorer, he exits as both a record-holder and a symbol of a transitional generation.

The defeat also extends Brazil’s long struggle against European opposition at World Cups, with frustration mounting over their inability to reclaim global dominance.

Norway’s victory, powered by a brace from Erling Haaland, sent shockwaves through the tournament, while Brazil were left to reflect on another premature exit from title contention.

Ronaldo confirms 2026 will be his final World Cup

In parallel, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 edition will be his final appearance at the global stage.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s knockout clash, the 41-year-old captain said he intends to savour every remaining moment of his international career with Portugal national football team.

“I want to enjoy what will be my last World Cup to the fullest,” Ronaldo said. “Hopefully tomorrow won’t be my last match.”

The veteran forward, still chasing another deep tournament run, is preparing for what could be his final defining chapter on football’s biggest stage.

A changing of eras in world football

With Neymar stepping away from international duty and Ronaldo approaching his final World Cup cycle, world football stands at a symbolic turning point.

Two of the modern game’s most recognisable figures—both defined by longevity, records and global influence—are now edging towards the end of their international stories, as a new generation prepares to take centre stage.

Related Topics:
Cristiano RonaldoFIFA World CupFIFA

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