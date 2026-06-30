Why Brazil coach Ancelotti refused to celebrate win over Japan

Brazil coach showed no emotion after dramatic 95th-minute winner against Japan
Dubai: Brazil fans at the Houston Stadium literally erupted when substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner to take the five-time World Cup champions past gritty Japan in their Round of 32 encounter on Tuesday. The substitutes on the bench raced towards the Arsenal winger and the coaches in the Brazil dugout jumped for joy.
But one man did not flinch, did not display any emotion.
Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s Italian coach, who had just seen his side ‘suffer’ for 95 minutes, said he understood the pain of defeat and believed humility was the best way to acknowledge Japan's spirited performance.
"People asked me why I didn't celebrate, but football is also about respect. Yes, we were happy to win, but I looked across and saw a Japanese team that had given absolutely everything. They fought with incredible courage, and I know exactly how painful a defeat like that can be," Ancelotti said.
The veteran manager said he celebrated internally because Brazil's qualification had been achieved but stressed that experience had taught him the importance of respecting opponents.
"Of course, I celebrated inside because my responsibility is to Brazil and qualifying was our objective. But I've been in football for many years, and I've experienced both victory and heartbreak. Sometimes the best way to respect your opponent is to remain humble in your biggest moments," he told host broadcasters.
Ancelotti also praised Japan for pushing Brazil throughout the contest and said his team would need to improve despite advancing to the knockout stage.
"Japan made us suffer for ninety-five minutes. They deserved our respect, not exaggerated celebrations. Brazil are through, but we know we must improve. Tonight we celebrate the qualification, but tomorrow we go back to work because the World Cup only gets more difficult from here," he said.
Japan led 1-0 at the break after some sloppy Brazil play but the South Americans dominated the second half with goals from veteran Casemiro and Martinelli at the death. Incidentally, Martinelli’s goal was the latest winning goal in normal time of the knockout stages of the World Cup on record (since 1966).
"No one is perfect but you can handle how to get out of mistakes, how to think, look ahead," Ancelotti, at his first World Cup as a coach, said.
"The team did very well in the second half. At half-time I told them not to lose patience because we were going to score sooner or later," he added.
The 34-year-old attacker Neymar, Brazil's record scorer, remained on the bench even as they went in search of a winner.
"I spoke to Neymar and told him that if we hadn't equalised by the 60th minute, I would bring him on," Ancelotti said.
"We were considering sending him on during extra time because he is fit and ready. However, since we scored, Neymar didn't play, and the situation was clear and understood by him."
Another veteran, the midfielder Casemiro, has faced flak from Brazil fans, but he drew his side level with a header after the break and Ancelotti said: "Casemiro is a leader.
"He knows his position very well, how to play his position.
"No one is teaching him how he has to play in his role. That's very important.
"It's nothing new that he scored a goal because he's scored many goals in the Premier League this season."
Amid the optimism of Brazil progressing deep into the tournament and even win the title after 24 years is the reality of knowing that no team with a foreign coach has ever won the World Cup.