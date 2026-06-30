GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Why Brazil coach Ancelotti refused to celebrate win over Japan

Brazil coach showed no emotion after dramatic 95th-minute winner against Japan

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Brazil and Japan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 29, 2026.
Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Brazil and Japan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 29, 2026.
AFP-PAUL ELLIS

Dubai: Brazil fans at the Houston Stadium literally erupted when substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner to take the five-time World Cup champions past gritty Japan in their Round of 32 encounter on Tuesday. The substitutes on the bench raced towards the Arsenal winger and the coaches in the Brazil dugout jumped for joy.

But one man did not flinch, did not display any emotion.

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s Italian coach, who had just seen his side ‘suffer’ for 95 minutes, said he understood the pain of defeat and believed humility was the best way to acknowledge Japan's spirited performance.

"People asked me why I didn't celebrate, but football is also about respect. Yes, we were happy to win, but I looked across and saw a Japanese team that had given absolutely everything. They fought with incredible courage, and I know exactly how painful a defeat like that can be," Ancelotti said.

The veteran manager said he celebrated internally because Brazil's qualification had been achieved but stressed that experience had taught him the importance of respecting opponents.

"Of course, I celebrated inside because my responsibility is to Brazil and qualifying was our objective. But I've been in football for many years, and I've experienced both victory and heartbreak. Sometimes the best way to respect your opponent is to remain humble in your biggest moments," he told host broadcasters.

Ancelotti also praised Japan for pushing Brazil throughout the contest and said his team would need to improve despite advancing to the knockout stage.

"Japan made us suffer for ninety-five minutes. They deserved our respect, not exaggerated celebrations. Brazil are through, but we know we must improve. Tonight we celebrate the qualification, but tomorrow we go back to work because the World Cup only gets more difficult from here," he said.

Japan led 1-0 at the break after some sloppy Brazil play but the South Americans dominated the second half with goals from veteran Casemiro and Martinelli at the death. Incidentally, Martinelli’s goal was the latest winning goal in normal time of the knockout stages of the World Cup on record (since 1966).

"No one is perfect but you can handle how to get out of mistakes, how to think, look ahead," Ancelotti, at his first World Cup as a coach, said.

"The team did very well in the second half. At half-time I told them not to lose patience because we were going to score sooner or later," he added.

The 34-year-old attacker Neymar, Brazil's record scorer, remained on the bench even as they went in search of a winner.

"I spoke to Neymar and told him that if we hadn't equalised by the 60th minute, I would bring him on," Ancelotti said.

"We were considering sending him on during extra time because he is fit and ready. However, since we scored, Neymar didn't play, and the situation was clear and understood by him."

Another veteran, the midfielder Casemiro, has faced flak from Brazil fans, but he drew his side level with a header after the break and Ancelotti said: "Casemiro is a leader.

"He knows his position very well, how to play his position.

"No one is teaching him how he has to play in his role. That's very important.

"It's nothing new that he scored a goal because he's scored many goals in the Premier League this season."

Amid the optimism of Brazil progressing deep into the tournament and even win the title after 24 years is the reality of knowing that no team with a foreign coach has ever won the World Cup.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Netherlands' forward #11 Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between the Netherlands and Morocco at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe on June 29, 2026.

Morocco vs Netherland highlights

2m read
Brazil's forward #22 Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Brazil and Japan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 29, 2026.

Brazil defeat Japan 2-1 to reach World Cup last 16

3m read
Shawk the hawk predicts Brazil vs Japan

Shawk the hawk predicts Brazil vs Japan

1m read
Brazil's Neymar grabs his ankle after an injury during the World Cup Group G match against Serbia.

Neymar misses Brazil training

2m read