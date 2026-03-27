Brazil look clueless as Neymar chants echo from the crowd while Mbappe shines in France's win over Carlo’s men

France's resilience shines in 2-1 victory over Brazil
This was more than just a friendly. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup getting closer, both France and Brazil treated this clash at Gillette Stadium like a serious test.
France came out on top with a 2-1 win, sending a strong message ahead of the tournament.
Brazil may have already qualified, but their journey has not been smooth. Six defeats during the qualifiers is the worst record they have had in a single campaign. Their recent 1-1 draw against Tunisia also raised concerns.
Team selection has also become a talking point. Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to leave Neymar out of the squad raised eyebrows, especially with fans chanting his name during the game. After the match, the Brazil boss avoided the topic and said he only wanted to focus on the players who were available.
Former Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo also weighed in on the debate, saying even a half-fit Neymar deserves to be included in the national team setup.
Kylian Mbappe had earlier backed his former PSG teammate as well. He said he cannot imagine a World Cup without Brazil’s all time top scorer and believes Neymar will find his way back.
On the pitch, Mbappe showed exactly why he is France’s main man.
In his 95th international appearance, he opened the scoring midway through the first half. The move started with Aurelien Tchouameni winning the ball from Casemiro near the halfway line. Ousmane Dembele then delivered a perfect through ball, and Mbappe finished with a delicate dink over the goalkeeper.
Brazil failed to register a single shot on target before the break. On the few occasions Raphinha got in behind the French defence, his decision making was poor.
Didier Deschamps fielded a strong lineup, with Michael Olise, Hugo Ekitike, Dembele and Mbappe leading the attack. Their constant movement and rotation caused serious problems for Brazil’s defence, which was missing Gabriel and Marquinhos. While Bremer held his ground, Leo Pereira struggled, and the full backs had a difficult time.
The game took a turn early in the second half when Dayot Upamecano was sent off for a foul on Wesley Franca.
With a numerical advantage, Brazil looked to take control. Ancelotti introduced Joao Pedro, but despite seeing more of the ball, the Selecao struggled to break down France’s defence.
Instead, France struck again on the counter.
Olise carried the ball forward from midfield and set up Ekitike with a perfectly timed pass. The striker kept his composure and chipped the ball over Ederson to double the lead in the 65th minute. It was a brilliant move from back to front.
Ekitike’s involvement had been in doubt before the match due to fitness concerns, but he stepped up when it mattered.
Brazil managed to pull one back through Gleison Bremer, who reacted quickest to turn in a ball from Luiz Henrique, setting up a tense final 15 minutes.
Luiz Henrique impressed after coming on, but Brazil’s main attackers struggled. Vinicius Junior, who started through the middle and later moved to the left, failed to make an impact. Raphinha also had a quiet outing and was taken off at half time with a muscular issue.
Despite the late pressure, France held firm. Their defence stayed organised, and the team showed strong character to manage the game with 10 men. N’Golo Kante also made a difference off the bench, bringing energy and control in midfield.
Brazil, on the other hand, did not look like a cohesive unit. At one point late in the second half, France comfortably kept possession for nearly two minutes despite being a man down. It summed up Brazil’s struggles on the night. They will need to improve a lot if they want to make a real impact at the World Cup. Brazil need their big players to step up. This is the time. They need to show their club form in Brazil colours.
France eventually saw out the 2-1 win and edged ahead in the head to head record between the two teams, now with seven wins to Brazil’s six.
More importantly, this performance felt like a statement. France looked sharp, balanced and ready for what lies ahead, while Brazil still have key questions to answer before the World Cup.