Why Neymar was left out of Brazil squad as star admits he is “upset and sad”

Carlo Ancelotti has made a bold call not to include Neymar for the upcoming friendlies
In a move that has sent shock-waves through the football world, Carlo Ancelotti has omitted Neymar Jr. from Brazil’s final friendly roster before the 2026 World Cup. Despite being the nation’s all-time leading scorer, the 34-year-old superstar will miss the upcoming clashes against France and Croatia. We all wanted to see Neymar in the Brazilian shirt again but Carlo has his priorities set.
The decision centers strictly on physical readiness. After returning to Santos earlier this year, Neymar has struggled to maintain a consistent run of games following his ACL recovery. Ancelotti was blunt in his press conference, stating that the Seleção needs players at "100% intensity," a level Neymar hasn't quite reached after recent muscle fatigue.
Neymar didn’t hide his disappointment. Taking to social media shortly after the announcement, he addressed his absence with raw honesty:
"I’m going to talk about it, because I can’t just let it slide. Of course, I’m UPSET and SAD about not being called up," Neymar admitted.
However, the legendary forward was quick to pivot to a determined mindset, signaling that he isn't ready to give up on a final World Cup run.
"But the focus remains day after day, training after training, game after game... We’re going to achieve our goal. There’s still ONE final call-up left for the World Cup, and my dream lives on. We’re in this together."
With the final World Cup squad deadline set for May 18, Neymar now faces a high stakes two month sprint. To book his plane ticket to the United States, he must prove his durability in the Brazilian league.
The pressure is on. While the door remains open, stars like Raphinha and Vinícius Jr. are currently cementing their places as the new faces of Brazil’s attack. However, they have failed to replicate their club form in the Selecao shirt. Neymar has always delivered whenever given the chance.
For Neymar, the next eight weeks at Santos will determine whether his storied international career has one last chapter left. His dream is to play in this World Cup. The football world wants to see this magician on the biggest stage again, but it will all depend on his fitness