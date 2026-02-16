Neymar is back, survives rough tackle and delivers an assist

The Samba star shines in Santos' return with an assist despite rough tackles
Neymar Jr made his competitive return for Santos on Sunday night as the team thrashed Velo Clube 6-0 in the Campeonato Paulista. It was a perfect result for his comeback, though a few heavy challenges caused brief concern. For more than a decade, he has endured some of the most brutal challenges in the sport. Still, he never altered his style, never allowed fear to dull the magic and rhythm that define his samba flair.
Neymar came on at half time with Santos already leading 3 0. The crowd rose to applaud him, showing how much he still means to the club where his career began.
The 34 year old had been out since minor knee surgery in December 2025, but he looked sharp and comfortable in possession.
In the 81st minute, he set up Gabriel Barbosa with a perfectly timed pass for Santos’ fourth goal. The assist highlighted his vision and creativity, reminding fans of his enduring quality.
Soon after entering the match, Neymar was caught by a strong tackle that left him on the ground for a few tense moments. He was the most fouled player during his 45 minutes on the pitch, facing constant physical pressure from the opposition.
Despite the rough treatment, he completed the game without any visible injury concerns.
Neymar recently extended his contract with Santos until December 2026. His focus is on staying fit and earning a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup under coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Santos coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda praised his influence after the match, saying the team benefits greatly from his presence and experience.
Santos now turn their attention to their next fixture against Chapecoense as the season continues. Neymar’s return has lifted spirits at the club, but the real test will be maintaining his fitness as he builds toward the World Cup. We all want to see him at the World Cup.