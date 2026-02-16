Neymar is back, survives rough tackle and delivers an assist

Neymar Jr made his competitive return for Santos on Sunday night as the team thrashed Velo Clube 6-0 in the Campeonato Paulista. It was a perfect result for his comeback, though a few heavy challenges caused brief concern. For more than a decade, he has endured some of the most brutal challenges in the sport. Still, he never altered his style, never allowed fear to dull the magic and rhythm that define his samba flair.