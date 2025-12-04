Neymar scores heroic hat trick through pain to save Santos — fans on X react

The decision has paid off in the most dramatic way. He has delivered six goal contributions in his last three matches, including the hat trick that has pushed Santos up to fourteenth in the table. With only one game left, they are safe. What a rescue job he has produced. His commitment has been absolutely staggering. Meanwhile, after winning the Copa Libertadores at the weekend, former Chelsea player Filipe Luis has now led Flamengo to the Brazilian League title. It’s taken him just 14 months to win 5 trophies and complete Brazilian football as a manager.