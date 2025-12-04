Neymar scores heroic hat trick through pain to save Santos — fans on X react

Fans celebrate Neymar's heroic performance despite injury
Neymar has pulled off one of the most emotional rescue acts of his career, scoring a hat trick for Santos at a moment when the club needed him more than ever. It was an away against already relegated Esporte Clube Juventude.
Fans on X have erupted in celebration and respect for the forward, after reports emerged that he was carrying a meniscus issue and had been advised to undergo surgery. Doctors warned him that playing could worsen the injury, but his beloved boyhood club was fighting for survival. Neymar chose to play through the pain until the end of the season.
The decision has paid off in the most dramatic way. He has delivered six goal contributions in his last three matches, including the hat trick that has pushed Santos up to fourteenth in the table. With only one game left, they are safe. What a rescue job he has produced. His commitment has been absolutely staggering. Meanwhile, after winning the Copa Libertadores at the weekend, former Chelsea player Filipe Luis has now led Flamengo to the Brazilian League title. It’s taken him just 14 months to win 5 trophies and complete Brazilian football as a manager.
Brazil fans are now hoping to see Neymar back in the national side for the coming World Cup. The desire is strong, but his body is clearly aching. He is only thirty three, yet this feels like his final shot at the tournament considering his long history of injuries. If he can stay fit, there is hope he will find a place in Ancelotti’s squad and give supporters one more chance to witness the maverick on the biggest stage.
Santos fans were not entirely happy with him earlier in the season, but he is delivering now. With the pressure at its peak, he has stepped up, carried the club on his back and produced moments that have changed their season.
What a player. What a response. What a story.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox