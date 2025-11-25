GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Severe floods hit Thailand, authorities step in to help 1,000+ stranded tourists

Hat Yai declared 'disaster zone'; "all resources" deployed for flood-stricken areas

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
People wade through a flooded road beside a market following heavy rain in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on November 23, 2025.
People wade through a flooded road beside a market following heavy rain in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on November 23, 2025.
AFP

Thailand's flood-stricken Hat Yai has been declared a "disaster zone", as Thai authorities stepped in to help stranded tourists.

Government has ordered the deployment of "all resources" for the flood-stricken Hat Yai.

Social media post showed Sripoovanart Road in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, completely submerged under murky waters.

Billboards advertising local businesses loomed eerily above the deluge, with a lone vehicle partially engulfed, underscoring the rapid onset of the disaster.

Triggered by a potent monsoon trough and La Niña-influenced low-pressure system, relentless rains since November 19 have pummelled the region, as per local media reports.

Hat Yai recorded 335 mm of rainfall on November 21 — the heaviest in 300 years — causing overflow from the U-Taphao Canal and tributaries like those from Khao Kho Hong mountain.

This exceeded historical peaks from 2000 and 2010, overwhelming drainage in the low-lying city sloping toward Songkhla Lake.

Millions displaced

The impacts are staggering: over 465,000 people across Songkhla's 16 districts affected, with 1.9 million displaced region-wide in 10 southern provinces.

Flood depths reach 2.5 meters, isolating communities, shutting down water plants, and disrupting power and internet.

At least one death was reported. Economic losses in Hat Yai alone surpass 500 million baht ($15.4 million).

Over 1,000 tourists, including Malaysians and Singaporeans, are stranded at hotels and the airport.

In response, Songkhla Governor Rathasat Cherdchu declared Hat Yai a red-flag "disaster zone", mandating full evacuation by November 24 evening to shelters at universities and naval bases, local media reported.

Rescue teams, aided by soldiers and boats, are distributing supplies, while tourism ministries coordinate aid for foreigners.

Flood peaks are expected early November 25, with ongoing rains forecast.

This "flood after flood" pattern highlights vulnerabilities in water management amid climate volatility, urging enhanced infrastructure like the post-2000 R.1 Canal expansions.

Recovery will demand swift federal support to rebuild resilience in this economic hub.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UK travel alert for UAE visitors: New tourist tax looms

UK travel alert for UAE visitors: New tourist tax looms

4m read
Mugshots of persons under the custody of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), who were arrested for alleged involvement in flood control anomalies in Oriental Mindoro. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla also showed photos of some accused who are still at large, including former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co (top left). Immigration authorities said four officials are currently outside the country, including Co. At least two accused who are currently outside the country have also expressed willingness to surrender themselves to the Philippine embassies.

8 arrested amid Philippine flood control scandal

3m read
Planning a UAE trip? Use the MOFA online tool to check if your nationality is eligible for visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or a tourist visa.

Can you enter the UAE without a visa?

3m read
Thailand’s central region faced severe flooding after a flood barrier collapse in In Buri District, Sing Buri Province, as heavy monsoon rains continue to swell rivers and reservoirs across the country.

Bangkok roads overflow as floods hit central Thailand

2m read