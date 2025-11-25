Severe floods hit Thailand, authorities step in to help 1,000+ stranded tourists

Hat Yai declared 'disaster zone'; "all resources" deployed for flood-stricken areas
Thailand's flood-stricken Hat Yai has been declared a "disaster zone", as Thai authorities stepped in to help stranded tourists.
Government has ordered the deployment of "all resources" for the flood-stricken Hat Yai.
Social media post showed Sripoovanart Road in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, completely submerged under murky waters.
Billboards advertising local businesses loomed eerily above the deluge, with a lone vehicle partially engulfed, underscoring the rapid onset of the disaster.
Triggered by a potent monsoon trough and La Niña-influenced low-pressure system, relentless rains since November 19 have pummelled the region, as per local media reports.
Hat Yai recorded 335 mm of rainfall on November 21 — the heaviest in 300 years — causing overflow from the U-Taphao Canal and tributaries like those from Khao Kho Hong mountain.
This exceeded historical peaks from 2000 and 2010, overwhelming drainage in the low-lying city sloping toward Songkhla Lake.
The impacts are staggering: over 465,000 people across Songkhla's 16 districts affected, with 1.9 million displaced region-wide in 10 southern provinces.
Flood depths reach 2.5 meters, isolating communities, shutting down water plants, and disrupting power and internet.
At least one death was reported. Economic losses in Hat Yai alone surpass 500 million baht ($15.4 million).
Over 1,000 tourists, including Malaysians and Singaporeans, are stranded at hotels and the airport.
In response, Songkhla Governor Rathasat Cherdchu declared Hat Yai a red-flag "disaster zone", mandating full evacuation by November 24 evening to shelters at universities and naval bases, local media reported.
Rescue teams, aided by soldiers and boats, are distributing supplies, while tourism ministries coordinate aid for foreigners.
Flood peaks are expected early November 25, with ongoing rains forecast.
This "flood after flood" pattern highlights vulnerabilities in water management amid climate volatility, urging enhanced infrastructure like the post-2000 R.1 Canal expansions.
Recovery will demand swift federal support to rebuild resilience in this economic hub.
