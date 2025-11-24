GOLD/FOREX
First arrests made in Philippine flood control scam, 7 still at large, including ex-Rep. Zaldy Co

Suspects tied to high-profile flood control cases, public urged to give info on fugitives

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Mugshots of persons under the custody of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), who were arrested for alleged involvement in flood control anomalies in Oriental Mindoro. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla also showed photos of some accused who are still at large, including former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co (top left). Immigration authorities said four officials are currently outside the country, including Co. At least two accused who are currently outside the country have also expressed willingness to surrender themselves to the Philippine embassies.
PNA | X

Manila: Authorities here have arrested eight people on the basis of warrants of arrest over "ghost" or substandard flood control projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced the arrests of the initial seven accused at 6am on Monday (November 24).

At around 12 noon on Monday, the number of those arrested was updated to eight people. Most of them are officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Government engineer Dennis Abagon was the first among those busted in connection with the controversial ₱289.5 million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

Abagon, an engineer with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) MIMAROPA office, was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in a Quezon City residence allegedly owned by a politician.

Abagon served as officer-in-charge of the DPWH Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division, Planning and Design Division, and was a member of the Bids and Awards Committee in MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblom, Palawan).

Early on Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos stated:

"Seven officials are already in authorities' custody. Seven are still at large, including Zaldy Co," Marcos reported.

"Mananagot din an mga nagtatago sa kanila. Ang pinakalaking tulong sa na pwede ibiga kanila ay isuko sila sa mga awtoridad (Those who harbour them will also be held responsible. The biggest help you can give them is to surrender them to authorities)."

He said there will be no special treatments for the officials while in custody.

Marcos Jr also told those concerned: "Sumuko na kayo. Huwag nyo na hantayin na habulin pa kayo, para masagot ang mga alegasyon (Just surrender. Don't wait for authorities to catch you, so you can answer the allegations).

"Tuloy-tuloy po ito. Hindi kami titigil, hindi kami hininto" (We won't stop. There's no letup.)

Charges

Abagon faces charges including malversation through falsification and graft linked to irregularities in the construction of a road dike project along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

Reports allege he certified project compliance despite substandard or non-existent work, contributing to estimated government losses.

During the arrest, authorities recovered burner phones suspected of being used to conceal communication.

Two other persons were also detained for alleged obstruction of justice.

Government losses

Abagon, with 33 years at DPWH, denies wrongdoing, claiming he merely "performed his duties without personal gain" and calls for fair treatment.

This law-enforcement action follows Sandiganbayan’s issuance of arrest warrants against Abagon, former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co, DPWH MIMAROPA officials, and Sunwest Corp directors.

The Sunwest Corp., linked to Co's family, was the contracting firm behind the substandard flood control project funded under the 2024 DPWH national budget.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon previously reported that the flood control projects in Oriental Mindoro were either "ghosts" or substandard upon inspection.

Arrest warrants served

Multiple teams continue serving warrants to arrest those implicated. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed the arrest and remains active in tracking co-accused persons linked to the scandal.

Investigation and prosecutions seek to address graft and misappropriation of public funds in critical infrastructure meant to protect communities from flooding.

Interpol notice

Authorities have also sought an Interpol "Red Notice" for resigned congressman Zaldy Co, with the cancellation of his passport under consideration.

Alongside Co are officials from DPWH Region IV-B and executives of Sunwest.

No bail

Due to the scale of irregularities, prosecutors have recommended no bail for all those charged.

Task forces have already begun operations to execute the warrants, with law enforcement searching residences and known locations of the accused.

President Marcos called for urgent enforcement, describing the arrests as part of a broader campaign to root out corruption in critical infrastructure programs.

Amid criticism that the Ombudsman’s probe would result only in rhetoric, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson remarked Saturday, Nov. 22, that the arrests demonstrate otherwise.

