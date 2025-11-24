First arrests made in Philippine flood control scam, 7 still at large, including ex-Rep. Zaldy Co

Mugshots of persons under the custody of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), who were arrested for alleged involvement in flood control anomalies in Oriental Mindoro. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla also showed photos of some accused who are still at large, including former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co (top left). Immigration authorities said four officials are currently outside the country, including Co. At least two accused who are currently outside the country have also expressed willingness to surrender themselves to the Philippine embassies. PNA | X