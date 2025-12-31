Philippines: Kill ₱1,000 and ₱500 bills to stamp out corruption? Lessons from India's demonetisation

Even the Philippines did it in the past, as recent as 2017.

Would it, really? Has any other country done it before?

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), weanwhile, said such a move would crush the economy.

The Philippine presidential palace said it would study the proposal.

Should the Philippines demonetise ₱1,000 and ₱500 bills to flush out corruption amid the widespread tongpats (kickbacks) and ghost flood control projects ?

Manila: Picture this: crooked officials stuffing suitcases with crisp ₱1,000 bills from the flood scam — poof, gone like rain in a drought.

Today, India has overtaken Japan as the world’s fourth-largest economy – and officials hope to pass Germany within three years, as per Delhi’s end-of-year economic review. International Monetary Fund (IMF) data suggests India is set to cross over Japan in 2026.

But it also ramped up seriousness about closer scrutiny and cleaner accounting practices. Critics cite it brought India's economy to a standstill, albeit temporarily, and that the black money largely "survived".

True: It resulted in short-term disruption of illegal cash-based activities.

A number of upsides were seen: it boosted digital payments (allowing for better traceability), activated millions of bank account (better supervision), expanded the tax base (more government revenues) as more business were brought into the formal economy.

Debate ensued on the effectiveness of the demonitisation move driven by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Quick background: In 2016, India’s demonetisation move abruptly invalidated 86% of circulating currency — Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes — announced on (November 8, 2016) to curb corruption, “black money”, terror financing, and counterfeit cash.

This would force exchanges with National ID verification and Anti-Money Laundering Council reporting within six months.

Purisima argued that removing high-value bills would make corruption “much harder to hide”, as billions of pesos in bribes would require hundreds suitcases instead of compact stacks.

Senator Robin Padilla , echoing a growing anti-corruption drive that has driven public anger and taxpayer backlash, recently urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to demonetise ₱1,000 bills issued from 2020-2025 via a Senate resolution.

Former Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima proposed demonetising ₱1,000 and ₱500 peso bills in September 2025 to combat corruption, after flood-control scandals erupted where large cash bribes were allegedly facilitated by high-denomination notes.

Who proposed BSP demonetising ₱1,000 and ₱500 bills?

Instead, the central bank is preparing a paper on the implications, though it's not immediately clear when that paper would come out.

BSP says it would trigger "high costs" for ordinary users reliant on cash.

There’s a big pushback against the plan. The BSP deems it a “shortcut”, warning any such move woulc inflict “economic harm” like disrupted transactions.

Who is opposing it?

Malacañang said it would study the idea.

For his part, Senator Padilla targets “dirty money” hoarded illicitly, aiming to flush it into the banking system for scrutiny.

BSP overall views it as “ineffective” against corruption, citing India's 'failed' precedent.

BSP Assistant Governor Maria Margarita Debuque-Gonzales: Preparing implications paper, favours AI for suspicious reports over demonetisation.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr.: Calls it harmful, like "cutting off your nose to spite your face," due to P1,000 notes' 83% circulation value disrupting economy and honest users.

Senator Robin Padilla: Actively pushes via resolution for BSP to demonetize specific P1,000 series to combat illicit hoarding. ​ No other sitting government officials explicitly endorse; former Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima (non-government) originated the P1,000/P500 idea. ​

Other countries: India's 2016 demonetisation invalidated 86% of cash to fight black money but caused chaos—business closures, job losses, 2% GDP hit—and saw 99% of notes return, failing to eliminate illicit wealth. No recent successes noted; BSP cites it as a cautionary failure. ​

The BSP has demonetised old banknotes up to 2015 (fully unusable post-2016 except via banks) and, via Republic Act 1191 (1954), invalidated Treasury certificates and Central Bank notes over ₱100, replacing them with lower denominations.

The move is not without precedents even in the Philippines.

Demonitisation proponents expect billions in illicit cash to surface, enabling tracing and seizures.

The BSP’s reason: ₱1,000 notes comprise 83% of circulating value, potentially cutting GDP growth, but without necessarily curbing graft, as per Business World.

The BSP prefers AI-enhanced Suspicious Transaction Reports over demonetization.

What the BSP is proposing

However, this requires strong institutions, as well as checks and balances, to avoid misuse.

In the multibillion flood-control scandal, AI integrated with blockchain — like DPWH's Integrity Chain — verifies bidding irregularities, satellite imagery for ghost sites, and procurement livestreams, making alterations harder and exposing networks. BSP-supervised institutions deploy AI for fraud/AML patterns, with tools like Trusting Social's “SelfieScore” blocking deepfakes in money muling tied to corruption. PIDS notes AI uncovers fraudulent bids and corrupt links.

Platforms like FinCense use machine learning for integrated intelligence across banks, reducing false positives in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) while tracing illicit funds from disbursements to luxury purchases, according to Asian Bank and Finance.​

AI excels at real-time risk scoring for transactions, identifying patterns like unusual subcontractor layering or asset spikes post-government payments, as seen in flood control fraud trails.

AI can curb corruption in the Philippines by analyzing vast datasets to detect anomalies in public contracts, flag suspicious financial flows, and automate oversight, directly applicable to scandals like the multi-billion Bulacan flood control graft where ghost projects and kickbacks evaded detection, according to a Metrobank paper.

How AI can curb corruption

Philippines: Can of worms opened in flood probe

Philippines: 421 of 8K flood control dikes are 'ghosts'

Filipino Senators involved in flood scam: What to know

Also In This Package

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox