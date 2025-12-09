Philippines: Whistleblower ties ex-senator Bong Revilla to flood scam

Case builds against actor-turned-politician Bong Revilla, amid ₱1.5b kickbacks scandal
Manila: A former senior aide to Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., identified only as “Jay”, has come forward alleging the senator pocketed up to ₱1.5 billion in kickbacks from ghost flood control projects in Bulacan and other provinces.
The senator's ex-aide gave what local media terms as "explosive" testimony.
“Jay” claims he personally witnessed sacks of cash — representing 25% commissions — delivered to Revilla's Cavite residence for every secured project, confirming ex-DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo's earlier account of a P125 million initial payout in 2024, as per news site Bilyonaryo.
In a Bilyonaryo exclusive video, “Jay” recounts: “I personally saw and heard how the money was delivered... sacks of cash, 25% commission on every project.”
He positions himself as a key witness in Senate Blue Ribbon hearings, having filed an affidavit with the Ombudsman that backs Bernardo's claims on fictitious revetments in Baliwag, Pandi, and Plaridel — structures that never materialised despite massive funding.
These "ghost projects" form part of a ₱100 billion DPWH anomaly probe, blamed for devastating floods during Typhoon Wilma.
"Jay" alleges the scheme extends beyond Revilla: “Not just Sen. Revilla; other senators and representatives are involved in the DPWH flood projects' payola system — ghost projects only, no actual work.”
Reporter Hannah Ty frames this as a broader investigation into anomalies that left communities vulnerable, with the Ombudsman now preparing graft and malversation cases.
Revilla has denied the allegations.
Pressure, however, is mounting as Bernardo's Senate testimony — detailing a casual chat with the senator during one delivery — gains traction.
Next steps include formal charges.
Potentially, this could unravel a network that prioritised commissions over flood control projects designed to protect communities.
The scandal highlights chronic graft in Philippine infrastructure projects, fueling calls for accountability amid recurring disasters.
Recently, former Department of Public Works and Highways-Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara returned ₱110 million to the government on Wednesday (December 3, 2025).
Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said the initial amount returned was not directly tied to his application as a "state witness".
Alcantara, whose monthly salary as Bulacan district engineer ranged from ₱111,727 to ₱124,591 based on published government "Salary Grade" scale, is reportedly about to surrender another ₱200 million.
