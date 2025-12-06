Manila set to file case vs London ex-chambermaid-turned-contractor

Sarah Discaya faces malversation charges over Davao "ghost" flood project
Manila: Malversation charges are set to be filed against Sarah Discaya, dubbed as the Philippines' queen of "flood control" projects, and others linked to scam projects, a senior official told local media.
The charges are linked specifically to a controversial Davao flood control project, which was found to be "ghost" or non-existent — meaning funds were disbursed without tangible infrastructure.
In an interview with Manila's ANC, Manila's Ombudsman Crispin "Boying" Remulla, detailed the probe.
He stated: "We have uncovered irregularities where multimillion-peso allocations for flood mitigation in Davao City vanished, with no evidence of completed works — pure ghost projects funded through kickbacks."
Sarah Discaya, as a key figure tied to the contractors, faces charges for malversation alongside local officials, Remulla said, adding that the courts will move where they see "probable cause".
"Our justices are sensitive also to public opinion. They know the responsibility is also in their hands," he said, adding that malversation erodes public trust amid recurring floods.
This scandal ties into the broader Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's livestreamed probes into national flood control anomalies, where ghost projects and overpricing exceeded $9.6 billion.
The expose via livestreamed probe by the Senate has riled Filipinos.
The Discaya couple, owners of several shell contracting companies that appear to compete with each other, top the list of individuals who benefited from rigged bids, non-existent projects, apart from overpriced and unfinished ones.
The Senate investigation exposed the trail of scam projects: It usually originate from billions of pesos in annual national budget (called the General Appropriations Act, GAA) insertions, engineered by lawmakers who moonlight as contractors, and conspiring with certrain public works officials,
The Ombudsman said: "I think, they (Philippine judges) will not be hesitant in doing the right thing. We will take it to where the evidence takes us."
Published studies underscore the systemic impact of corruption, with malversation not only wasting taxpayer money but endangering lives during typhoons.
A 2023 PIDS study on Philippine infrastructure graft found ghost projects comprise 20-30% of public works budgets, costing Php200 billion ($3.39 billion) annually and exacerbating disaster vulnerability.
Research from UP's Center for Integrative and Development Studies (2022) links malversation in flood controls to 15% higher flood fatalities in probed regions due to absent defenses.
Critics argue prosecuting figures like Discaya deters elite impunity, while defenders claim political targeting.
As probes deepen, this case exemplifies how digital media exposes — and conceals — graft in disaster-prone Philippines.
