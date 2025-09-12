Philippines probe: 67 lawmakers moonlight as contractors — ₱245M cash stuffed in instant noodles box handed to gov’t engineers, impeachment looms for top state auditor

Sarah Discaya attends the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on flood control projects on Monday (September 1, 2025). The Discayas own 9 contracting firms, some of which were named by President Marcos as among the 15 construction companies having secured a disproportionate share of flood control projects in the Philippines. Between July 2022 and May 2025, under the Marcos administration, the government allocated over ₱545 billion ($9.55 billion) for nearly 9,855 flood-control projects nationwide. The Discaya's Alpha & Omega alone was awarded 103 projects valued at approximately ₱7.3 billion ($127.87 million). Screenshots/Senate