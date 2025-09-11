Philippines: 18 people slapped with graft, corruption, and malversation charges over flood control scam

Open secret: syndicates involving officials pocketing up to 30% of project costs exposed
Manila: As part of sweeping reforms and a multi-front crackdown on theft of public funds, the Philippines Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday (September 11, 2025) has formally filed graft, corruption, and malversation charges against 18 government personnel and contractors.
The 18 people are implicated in the anomalous flood control projects, which DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon characterised as a “massive theft of people's money.”
Secretary Dizon, appointed recently to head the DPWH, has already dismissed Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara, calling the situation “criminal” — highlighting alleged theft amounting to ₱100 million ($1.75 million).
Respondents from the Bulacan 1st DEO are the following:
Ex-District Engineer Henry C. Alcantara
Former Assistant District Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez
Construction Section Chief Jaypee D. Mendoza
John Michael E. Ramos
Planning and Design Section Chief Ernesto C. Galang
OIC Maintenance Section Chief Lorenzo A. Pagtalunan
Jaime R. Hernandez
Quality Assurance Section Chief Norberto L. Santos
Administrative Section Chief Floralyn Y. Simbulan
Finance Section Juanito C. Mendoza
Budget Unit Head Roberto A. Roque
Procurement Unit Head Benedict J. Matawaran
Cashier Christina Mae D. Pineda
Project Engineers Paul Jayson F. Duya
Merg Jaron C. Laus
Lemuel Ephraim C. Roque
Arjay S. Domasig
John Carlo C. Rivera
John Benex S. Francisco
Engr. Jolo Mari V. Tayao.
Due to their alleged involvement in ghost and substandard flood control projects, charges were filed against 5 individuals from 4 private construction companies:
Sally N. Santos of SYMS Construction Trading
Mark Allan V. Arevalo of Wawao Builders
Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando of St. Timothy Construction Corporation
Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya of St. Timothy Construction Corporation
Robert T. Imperio of IM Construction Corporation
According to Dizon, these cases are non-bailable and carry a penalty of life imprisonment.
Dizon told local media that accusations extend beyond this case, signalling that more charges will follow through the Office of the Ombudsman.
According to a comprehensive overview of the "tongpats" scandal, Dizon, in the days following his assumption of office, directed all DPWH officials to submit courtesy resignations.
He also ordered the permanent blacklisting of contractors involved in ghost or substandard flood infrastructure, and requested the Department of Justice (DoJ) to issue immigration lookout bulletins against over 20 DPWH officials and contractors linked to the controversy.
These developments underscore a dramatic crackdown on corruption within flood mitigation programmes — one that is unfolding across legal, administrative, and institutional domains in the country.
At the heart of it were the Discayas — Sarah and Curlee, owners of 9 construction companies.
In explosive Senate hearings, they had spilled names: congressmen and their chiefs-of-staff offering "funded projects," district engineers demanding cuts, and regional directors splitting the loot.
Their revelations pointed to a syndicate where politicians pocketed up to 30% of project costs, leaving Filipinos to wade through knee-deep floods.
Parallel investigations (in aid of legislation) are also being conducted in both the 313-member House of Representatives and the 24-member Senate.
Explosive testimonies from resource persons — contractors and engineers — have implicated members of the Senate and Congress in the $9.6-billion flood control scam.
The probes have opened a Pandora’s Box of tales of systematic and institutionalised theft of public funds that line the pockets of certain legislators, government engineers and contractors.
Media reports are now zeroing in on the tangled nexus linking lawmakers, private contractors, and government engineers — a triangle of power and ill-gotten wealth behind the Philippines’ substandard infrastructure.
Behind every cracked road, flood/soil erosion project, or any government infrastructure, investigators suggest, is a paper trail of padded budgets, rigged bids, and kickbacks.
The picture emerging isn’t just one of negligence, but of an entrenched system where public funds are siphoned off long before a single cement bag is poured.
For ordinary Filipinos, the scandal fuels growing anger: billions meant for public works, climate-resilience, schools, hospitals projects have instead paved the way for shortcuts, shoddy materials, and quick political paydays.
