Philippines: President Marcos Jr drops bombshell, House drama starts boiling over as Senators clash

Romualdez, cousin of the President, now faces growing internal dissent after being tagged in the systematic looting of public funds — with ghost projects allegedly run by contractors, engineers, and even fellow lawmakers.

The probe has enraged the public and pried open a Pandora’s box that few dared touch. At the centre of the turmoil: Speaker Martin Romualdez, and two Senators — Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva .

Inside the House of Representatives, cracks are showing.

Manila: A political storm like no other is breaking wide open — the multi-billion-dollar flood control scam is starting to unravel.

The painful saga of pilferage of public funds has incensed the public.

Will the embattled Romualdez find cover under the palace roof — or will Malacañang throw him and others to the meat grinder?

The Senate floor, meanwhile, is sizzling.

All this, while both the Philippine Senate and Congress run a parallel — and heated — probe, while floodwaters keep battering communities.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has dropped a political bombshell: a brand-new independent commission will dig into corruption in government flood control projects.

“Sila ay takot sa kanilang ginagawa mismo,” Bato declared. “Hindi po ‘yan gawain ng Senado, na mag-impluwensiya ng resource person.” “They are afraid of what they’ve done. This is not the Senate’s job, to influence the resource person.”

On Wednesday’s plenary session, Senator Bato dela Rosa thundered that ex-DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez — a key figure in the scandal — should be in Senate custody, not tucked away at a police detention centre.

Who pocketed the public funds? There's a growing outcry to hold politicians and engineers accountable.

The public, meanwhile, is crying for action. asthey are at the receiving end of disasters from non-existent projects marked "completed" and fully paid for.

The parallel Senate/Congress probe on corruption and "tongpats" practices, alongside the announcement of an independent investigation body is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Cavite Rep. Kiko Barzaga's resignation from the National Unity Party (NUP) and the majority bloc marks a pivotal moment, as he accuses Romualdez of needing investigation first.

This shift reflects deep internal tensions and scrutiny of DPWH projects, exacerbated by the detention of ex-engineer Brice Hernandez, who implicated Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva in receiving millions in questionable projects.

Hernandez's revelations, denied by the senators, have intensified the political drama, with Tuesday's hearings exposing a web of kickbacks.

Barzaga's move, against his late father Elpidio's legacy, adds to the volatility, as the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP) controversies further destabilise the House.

The Senate's clash over Hernandez's custody, with minority senators demanding his return, underscores the broader struggle for legislative authority.

Local media are having a field day capturing the unfolding saga, as Filipinos watch a high-stakes battle for accountability unfold.

The political landscape is tense.

Meanwhile, drama hit the Senate floor on Wednesday: members were at loggerheads.

Mean while, the InfraComm had already ruled the Discayas unfit as state witnesses. Their affidavit, senators said, was practically a confession to plunder.

Sotto insisted, “The Senate still has custody.” The minority wasn’t buying it. They said the transfer weakened their authority.

The compromise: Hernandez will stay at Camp Crame, but under Senate security.

Sotto said Speaker Martin Romualdez had relayed Hernandez’s request. “He fears for his safety after implicating senators,” Sotto explained.

Why, they asked, did he move Hernandez to the PNP Custodial Center?

Lawmakers clashed over where to keep Brice Hernandez, the former DPWH engineer accused of lying in the ghost flood control probe.

Late on Wednesday, Sotto refused to sign Marcoleta’s request to place contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya under the DOJ’s Witness Protection Programme, the Inquirer reported.

But here’s the twist — Marcoleta was just ousted from that committee after a Senate reshuffle.

On Wednesday, Magalong, a known anti-graft advocate, went even further, implicating another congressman.

The 24-member Senate suspended plenary when Marcoleta pressed why Hernandez was moved at all.

Will the erring officials behind the nexus of corruption be prosecuted? That's an even bigger question for which the Filipino people expect a clear answer.

That is the biggest question: two of the key figures in the ghost projects, the Discaya couple , reported owner of nine construction companies that ringfenced billions in shady project, now want protection as state witnesses.

Will the people get the money back?

The body will get teeth — subpoena powers included. Its mission: identify ghost projects, expose substandard ones, and pin down who pocketed the people’s money.

Over at Malacañang, President Marcos said: “We have made very sure that they are in fact independent, truly independent. It’s a technical exercise,” Marcos said.

But when asked if he meant House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin , he stayed silent.

Magalong has claimed that former House Appropriations Chair Zaldy Co , a Party-list representative currently out of the country for reported health reasons, was part of a “highly organised syndicate.”

