From London chambermaid to 28 luxury cars: Filipina contractor Sarah Discaya’s fiery saga

Rags-to-riches? The ties of contractor Cezarah "Sarah" Discaya, has with her Uncle Enteng Eusebio, Mayor of Pasig (a city within Metro Manila) remains the multi-billion-peso question. Discaya admitted to owning 28 luxury vehicles during the hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on alleged anomalous flood control projects at the Senate in Pasay City on Monday (Sept. 1, 2025). PNA | X