Philippines: Arrest of no-show contractors in flood control probe ordered

Senate issues arrest warrant for two contractors who failed to attend Monday hearing
Manila: As the Philippine capital grapples with unprecedented flooding in unexpected neighbourhoods, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has taken a bold stance.
On Monday, September 1, 2025, it issued arrest orders for two contractors who brazenly skipped a critical hearing on the country’s flood control management, underscoring the urgent demand for accountability amidst the mounting episodes of unusual deluge.
This dramatic move signals a fierce crackdown on those implicated in the mismanagement and negligence fuelling the city's water-logging.
During the initial hearing, several contractors did not appear, leading senators to issue subpoenas to compel their attendance.
Former Pasig mayoral candidate Sarah Discaya, who missed the first session, attended the second hearing on Monday.
However, Maria Roma Angeline Rimado of St. Timothy Construction and Eumir Villanueva of Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc. were absent from the second hearing.
Sen. Erwin Tulfo initially proposed issuing arrest warrants for the absent contractors, but Committee Chair Sen. Rodante Marcoleta clarified that they must first be held in contempt.
“We have to complement the original motion to hold these persons invited, but did not care to present themselves today, they should all be cited in contempt preparatory to the issuance of a warrant of arrest,” Marcoleta said.
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa moved to cite Rimado and Villanueva in contempt, with Sen. Jinggoy Estrada seconding the motion.
Marcoleta approved, paving the way for arrest warrants to be issued.
The committee is intensifying its scrutiny of major contractors implicated in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s preliminary findings on corruption in flood control projects.
Marcos identified 15 contractors who secured ₱100 billion ($1.74 billion) in flood control contracts, with inspections revealing incomplete or substandard work, raising concerns about ghost projects and widespread corruption.
