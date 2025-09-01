Philippines: Arrest of no-show contractors in flood control probe ordered

Sarah Discaya attends the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on flood control projects on Monday (September 1, 2025). The Discayas are reportedly owners of Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp. (AOGCD), one of the 15 construction companies identified by President Marcos as having secured a disproportionate share of flood control projects in the Philippines. Between July 2022 and May 2025, under the Marcos administration, the government allocated over ₱545 billion for nearly 9,855 flood-control projects nationwide. Alpha & Omega alone was awarded 103 projects valued at approximately ₱7.3 billion. Screenshots/Senate