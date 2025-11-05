Dubai Metro enhances resilience with control centre integration

Dubai Metro sets new benchmarks with control centre unification
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), acting via its Rail Agency, recently confirmed a major shift in how the Dubai Metro is run. By linking the Operations Control Centre (OCC) directly with the Engineering Control Centre (ECC), the RTA marks a pivotal step under its Strategic Plan 2030. The intention: drive greater flexibility in operations and increase response speed throughout the public transport system. This change is intended to support ongoing efforts for inventive and sustainable mobility, while seeking to set new benchmarks in user experience for passengers.
Hasan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations at RTA’s Rail Agency, detailed the significance of this development: “The integration of the Operations and Engineering Control Centres marks a significant leap in performance. Fault notifications are now transmitted in real time, enabling quicker deployment of first response teams and accelerating service recovery by up to 80 per cent. This unified platform has also streamlined operational procedures, enhancing the overall flexibility and efficiency of the metro network.”
Live data dashboards, unified under this approach, bring full visibility to both operational and technical status. Early warning signals. A more proactive system for spotting risks. Decision-making improves — faster, more accurate. According to the RTA, this overhaul has also tightened internal communications and improved how quickly the public receives updates in the event of disruptions. Information flows to the right parties with greater speed and clarity, especially during critical situations
To further bolster resilience, the system ties directly into the Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3). Real-time oversight becomes possible, and urgent matters can escalate quickly when required. Al Mutawa explained, “The integration process included joint staff training and unified communication procedures carried out in coordination with partners, ensuring Dubai Metro’s continued excellence as the backbone of the city’s public transport network. This initiative further reinforces Dubai’s global standing as a leading model for smart and sustainable mobility.”
