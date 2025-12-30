GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai NYE fireworks 2026: Extra parking near Burj Khalifa and Downtown

RTA unveils extra parking for Dubai NYE fireworks at Burj Khalifa

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Smooth access to Burj Khalifa NYE with extra parking and shuttles
Smooth access to Burj Khalifa NYE with extra parking and shuttles
GN Archives

Planning for the Burj Khalifa fireworks? The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reminded residents and visitors that additional parking facilities will be available near the event area at Burj Khalifa.

With up to 800,000 revellers expected in Downtown Dubai, authorities have rolled out a comprehensive mobility and parking plan to ensure smooth access to the iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations.

From phased road closures and 43 hours of non-stop Metro service to over 20,000 parking spaces and free shuttle buses, here’s the essential RTA guide to navigating Dubai’s biggest night of the year.

Additional parking near Burj Khalifa

To ease congestion around Downtown Dubai and The Boulevard, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has arranged extra parking facilities close to the event zone, including:

  • Al Kifaf parking

  • Al Wasl Club

  • Boulevard Lower parking

Extra parking available at:

  • Dubai Mall

  • Zabeel–Dubai Mall

  • Fountain View

Free shuttle buses will operate from selected parking areas to key Metro stations and event zones, helping revellers move safely and conveniently during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Phased road closures in Downtown Dubai

RTA has announced staggered road closures to manage traffic flow safely:

  • From 4pm: Al Asayel Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Lower Financial Centre Road,
    Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street

  • From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street

  • From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road

  • From 11pm: Partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Road

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Dubai NYE 2026: Transport and parking at a glance

Free public parking

  • Available citywide on January 1

  • Excludes multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365

  • Normal fees resume on January 2

Dubai Metro and Tram

  • Metro runs non-stop for 43 hours

  • Extra services at stations near major celebration sites

  • Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station may close from 5pm if capacity is exceeded
    → Use Financial Centre or Business Bay stations, both with parking options

  • Tram services operate extended hours

Free shuttles, taxis and buses

  • Free shuttle buses after celebrations to Metro stations and parking zones

  • Free buses from Swissôtel Al Murooj to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf

  • Taxis available throughout the night

  • Public bus schedules available via the S’hail app

Intercity routes

  • E100 (Dubai–Abu Dhabi) suspended from Dec 31 afternoon; resumes Jan 4

  • E101 recommended for Abu Dhabi travel

  • E102 continues from 2pm on Dec 31

Marine transport

Marine transport users are advised to check the RTA website for updated schedules and timings.

48 fireworks displays across Dubai

To reduce crowd density and enhance safety, 48 fireworks shows will take place at 40 locations across the city, including:

Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City,
Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai,
Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali.

Plan ahead for a smooth New Year’s Eve

Authorities urge residents and visitors to use public transport where possible, arrive early, and follow official instructions to ensure a safe, seamless and memorable start to 2026.

Related Topics:
RTABurj KhalifatransportNew Yearnye

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Burj Khalifa NYE fireworks: Every Dubai road closure for New Year’s Eve 2026 explained

Burj Khalifa fireworks: Must-see Dubai road closure map

3m read
A light show and fireworks illuminate the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai on January 1, 2025.

Where to watch Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve for free

3m read
Buses will transport visitors from the event venue to metro stations and parking areas.

Burj Khalifa fireworks: Your taxi, bus & parking guide

2m read
A complete guide to Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve traffic, road closures, Dubai Metro timings, parking rules and shuttle buses.

How to travel around Burj Khalifa on NYE 2026

2m read