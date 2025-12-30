Dubai NYE fireworks 2026: Extra parking near Burj Khalifa and Downtown

RTA unveils extra parking for Dubai NYE fireworks at Burj Khalifa
Planning for the Burj Khalifa fireworks? The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reminded residents and visitors that additional parking facilities will be available near the event area at Burj Khalifa.
With up to 800,000 revellers expected in Downtown Dubai, authorities have rolled out a comprehensive mobility and parking plan to ensure smooth access to the iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations.
From phased road closures and 43 hours of non-stop Metro service to over 20,000 parking spaces and free shuttle buses, here’s the essential RTA guide to navigating Dubai’s biggest night of the year.
To ease congestion around Downtown Dubai and The Boulevard, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has arranged extra parking facilities close to the event zone, including:
Al Kifaf parking
Al Wasl Club
Boulevard Lower parking
Dubai Mall
Zabeel–Dubai Mall
Fountain View
Free shuttle buses will operate from selected parking areas to key Metro stations and event zones, helping revellers move safely and conveniently during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
RTA has announced staggered road closures to manage traffic flow safely:
From 4pm: Al Asayel Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Lower Financial Centre Road,
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street
From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street
From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road
From 11pm: Partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Road
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes.
Available citywide on January 1
Excludes multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365
Normal fees resume on January 2
Metro runs non-stop for 43 hours
Extra services at stations near major celebration sites
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station may close from 5pm if capacity is exceeded
→ Use Financial Centre or Business Bay stations, both with parking options
Tram services operate extended hours
Free shuttle buses after celebrations to Metro stations and parking zones
Free buses from Swissôtel Al Murooj to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf
Taxis available throughout the night
Public bus schedules available via the S’hail app
E100 (Dubai–Abu Dhabi) suspended from Dec 31 afternoon; resumes Jan 4
E101 recommended for Abu Dhabi travel
E102 continues from 2pm on Dec 31
Marine transport users are advised to check the RTA website for updated schedules and timings.
To reduce crowd density and enhance safety, 48 fireworks shows will take place at 40 locations across the city, including:
Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City,
Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai,
Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali.
Authorities urge residents and visitors to use public transport where possible, arrive early, and follow official instructions to ensure a safe, seamless and memorable start to 2026.
