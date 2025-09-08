Dubai Metro at 16: From visionary launch to future with Blue Line

From humble beginnings to record ridership, Dubai Metro celebrates transforming urban life
Dubai: Dubai Metro turns 16 today.
On 9 September 2009, the Dubai Metro opened its doors for the first time, a milestone inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
What began as a strategic initiative to connect key areas of the emirate has grown into a world-class driverless metro network, transforming how Dubai’s residents and visitors move through the city.
From its humble beginnings in 2009 to a network carrying over 2.5 billion passengers, the Dubai Metro has changed the way people move, work, and live in Dubai. Today, on its 16th anniversary, the Metro stands as a symbol of innovation, operational excellence, and forward-thinking urban planning. With the Blue Line on the horizon, Dubai is ready to take the next leap, continuing to offer world-class transit solutions for decades to come.
Over 16 years, the Metro has become much more than a transit system. It is lifeline, a symbol of Dubai’s ambition, and a benchmark for operational excellence. With 99.7% punctuality, the Metro has consistently delivered reliability, safety, and comfort, making it the preferred mode of transport for hundreds of thousands of commuters daily.
Ridership tells the story of Dubai Metro’s success. In 2010, it carried 38.8 million passengers. Just a year later, ridership surged 77% to 69 million, a reflection of the city’s rapidly growing population and increasing reliance on public transport. By 2012, the Metro had crossed 109 million passengers, surpassing 200 million in 2017, and reaching 260 million in 2023. The year 2024 closed with a record 275.4 million passengers, averaging 900,000 daily riders.
Even within 2025, the Metro’s Red and Green Lines carried 143.9 million passengers in the first half of this year alone. Key stations like BurJuman (8.6 million riders), Al Rigga (6.8 million), and Union (6.6 million) continued to anchor daily commutes, while stations like Mall of the Emirates, Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall, and Business Bay underscored the Metro’s role in connecting major business and leisure hubs.
According to the RTA students, Dubai Metor ridership is se to exceed 300 million by 2026, and reach 320 million by 2031, cementing the Metro’s role as the backbone of Dubai’s urban mobility.
The Dubai Metro began modestly, with 10 stations in 2009, expanding rapidly to 26 stations in 2010 and 46 in 2011. The launch of the Dubai Tram in 2014 brought the total network to 56 stations, followed by Route 2020 in 2021, which added seven more stations, raising the total to 64.
The fleet has grown in tandem from 16 trains at launch, to 140 by 2021, and will reach 168 trains once the Blue Line comes online. This growth has allowed the Metro to meet rising demand, maintain punctuality, and provide seamless, efficient service across the city.
In 2021, the Route 2020 extension connected the Red Line to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, covering 15km with seven stations, including elevated and underground stops. Serving over 270,000 residents in areas like The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Dubai Investment Park, Route 2020 has reduced travel times dramatically. Commuters can now reach Expo Station from Dubai Marina in just 16 minutes, with a capacity of 46,000 passengers per hour in both directions.
Beyond convenience, the Metro has spurred economic growth, tourism, and urban development. Areas near stations have seen rising real estate value, while the Metro has supported Dubai’s ability to host global events like Expo 2020. Environmentally, it has helped reduce traffic congestion, cut emissions, and encouraged a cultural shift toward mass transit. Residents increasingly recognise the ease, comfort, and cost savings offered by the Metro, marking a transformative shift in the city’s lifestyle.
The Dubai Metro Blue Line represents the next phase in the city’s ambitious public transport plan. Approved in November 2023, the 30km line will feature 14 stations, including iconic hubs at Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Silicon Oasis, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).
Key highlights of the Blue Line include:
Dubai’s first Metro bridge across Dubai Creek, stretching 1,300 metres
The largest underground interchange station in the network (44,000 sq m, capacity 350,000 daily riders)
Full compliance with platinum-level green building standards
Direct connections to Dubai International Airport and nine major districts, serving nearly one million residents under Dubai Urban Plan 2040
This fifth strategic public transport project follows the Red and Green Lines, Dubai Tram, and Route 2020, further strengthening Dubai’s status as a global hub for events, tourism, and sustainable urban mobility.
March 21, 2006: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the construction works of the Dubai Metro project at an official ceremony held in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
July 26, 2006: The first concrete pillar for the Metro’s elevated bridge was poured between the sixth and seventh interchanges on Sheikh Zayed Road.
January 10, 2007: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the main tunnelling works of the Dubai Metro project, announcing the launch of excavation from Union Station towards Dubai Creek and on to BurJuman Station.
September 20, 2008: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the trial technical operation of the Dubai Metro on the test track.
September 9, 2009: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave the signal for the official inauguration of the Red Line, launched with 10 stations.
September 9, 2011: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the official operation of the Green Line of the Dubai Metro.
June 29, 2016: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the awarding of the Route 2020 contract to extend the Dubai Metro Red Line.
September 5, 2016: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum laid the foundation stone for the Route 2020 project.
July 8, 2020: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave the signal for the official operation of Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro.
November 23, 2023: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the Dubai Metro Blue Line, extending 30 km.
