Philippines: Flood woes ignite buzz over long-term fix, here's one

One of the giant pumped hydropower "penstocks" that feed turbines downstream from Caliraya Lake and empties into the Laguna Lake, near Manila. This plant, energised in 1983, produces 797MW, enough to power 2.8m Filipino homes. Caliraya is located 60 km east-southeast of Manila. It serves as the reservoir for the Kalayaan and Caliraya Power Plants. CBK