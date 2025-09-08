Philippines: Flood woes ignite buzz over long-term fix, here's one

DOE-NIA merger a win-win-win deal: better irrigation, cleaner power, and flood control
Manila: While the Philippines grapples with costly ghost or subpar flood control projects (now under intense scrutiny), one promising idea deserves the spotlight.
A stronger collaboration, if not an outright merger, between the Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to harness the country’s vast hydroelectric potential.
In the light of the country's experience with pumped-storage hydropower, this could help solve the triple whammy of constant flooding, underutilised flood-control, and high cost of electricity.
High power rates, among the steepest in the Asean region, alongside inefficiencies of electric cooperatives, ding every Filipino household and rural businesses.
It's also one key reason why Philippine manufacturing, even in industrial zones, is lagging compared to neighbours.
Electricity represents up to 60% of operating costs for high-energy users like manufacturers, making it a vital and often expensive input.
In contrast, the Philippines’ rich water resources are staggering. But so far, it has been a constant headache, instead of a blessing, due to flooding and mismanagement, corruption.
With 421 identified river systems — excluding countless smaller streams and creeks — plus more than 200 waterfalls, the archipelago offers abundant natural assets vital for freshwater supply, biodiversity, and water regulation.
These rivers and waterfalls hold incredible promise for multi-purpose use: irrigation, flood management, and clean energy generation, according to a Science Direct study (Guiamel & Lee, 2020).
The research was conducted by Ismail Adal Guiamel and Han Soo Lee. Guiamel works for the Bangsamoro Development Agency (BDA) and presented his paper at Hiroshima University's Graduate School for International Development and Cooperation. Lee also went to the same university.
A shining example is the 797-MW Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) pumped hydropower plant near Manila.
Commissioned in 1983, it remains the oldest pumped storage plant in ASEAN and the only one of its kind in the Philippines.
This facility alone produces enough electricity to power some 2.87 million Filipino households, based on everyday consumption estimates. Yet, remarkably, no similar projects have been developed since, despite the enormous untapped potential, as per Energy Tracker.
DOE-NIA integration, — or merger — under a whole-of-nation strategy rubrik, promises a win-win-win scenario: optimised water resource management supporting irrigation, sustainable energy, and flood control simultaneously.
By sharing infrastructure and aligning goals, DOE can use NIA's irrigation facilities for hydropower without disrupting farmers’ water access.
NIA, a government-owned and controlled corporation, is currently under the Office of the President (OP), having been transferred there by Executive Order No. 69 in 2024.
This potential for synergy should be part of a whole-of-nation strategy for energy security and development.
And it could greatly enhance the value derived from water while boosting funding for irrigation maintenance and rural electrification, propelling the country closer to the government's target of generating 35% of its energy from renewables by 2030 — and 50% by 2040.
The Philippines’ mountainous terrain, numerous rivers, and elevation differences make it an ideal location for pumped storage hydropower (PSHP), which acts like a gigantic rechargeable battery.
It pumps water uphill when demand is low and releases it to generate power during peaks, stabilising the grid and reducing reliance on fossil fuel peaker plants.
Planned projects such as the 1,400 MW Pakil and the 600 MW Wawa plants underline growing investor confidence in this technology.
Another feather in the renewable cap is run-of-river (ROR) hydropower systems, which capture kinetic energy from flowing rivers with minimal environmental disruption, avoiding large reservoirs.
Faster and cheaper to deploy, ROR plants suit the country’s steep rivers well. The 60 MW Amburayan River ROR plant powers over 124,000 homes, generating around 298.7 GWh annually while preserving ecological balance, as per CREC.
The practicality of coordinating water for food and power is urgent: The existing water resources are underutilized in many areas, sometimes causing flooding risks that could be alleviated with integrated projects.
Closer DOE-NIA coordination, if not outright merger, would unlock these multiple benefits efficiently, boosting energy security, irrigation infrastructure sustainability, and community resilience.
Harnessing hydroelectric energy through integrated efforts between the DOE and NIA offers an exciting path forward for the Philippines.
With 400+ rivers and nearly 100 waterfalls brimming with potential, innovative hydropower development can drive the country toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future while supporting vital agricultural and flood control needs.
Computation note: A 797-MW power plant like the CBK produces about 19.1 million kWh per day (797,000 kW × 24 hours).
Given the average Filipino household consumes about 6.67 kWh daily (200 kWh monthly), this capacity can theoretically supply electricity to approximately 2.87 million homes, assuming full operation and average consumption, as per Energy Tracker.
